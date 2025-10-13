Josh Allen joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss the possibility of bringing a Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo. (0:58)

The Buffalo Bills enter "Monday Night Football" against the Atlanta Falcons looking to avenge last week's loss, and they may have the ultimate player for the feat.

Josh Allen enters the matchup with a 21-8 record in primetime games as a starting quarterback. He has already earned two victories this season -- a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and a 31-21 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. But their perfect 2025 primetime slate came to an end after the New England Patriots defeated Allen and the Bills 23-20 in Week 5's "Sunday Night Football" matchup.

Allen's .724 winning percentage is the fifth-best winning percentage in primetime games among starting quarterbacks with 20 starts since the 1970 merger, according to ESPN Research. However, Buffalo's star has struggled on "Monday Night Football," going only 5-4 in nine starts.

Here's a look at the starting quarterbacks who have asserted primetime dominance since the merger.

Steve Young, 23-7

Win percentage: .767

Stats: 207.9 passing yards per game, 50 passing TDs, 17 INTs, 10 rushing TDs

The San Francisco 49ers signal-caller performed his best on the biggest stages. He went off in a "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in 1995.

Young threw for 425 yards -- third highest in his career -- and three touchdowns, while also rushing for a score on the ground. Three years later, he accounted for four touchdowns and 326 yards in a dominant "Monday Night Football" win against Washington.

Win percentage: .741

Stats: 198.8 passing yards per game, 55 passing TDs, 11 INTs, 10 rushing TDs

Jackson has had no shortage of whopping performances in primetime, including multiple during his 2024 campaign.

The Ravens went 4-1 in those matchups, while Jackson averaged 235.4 passing yards with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 14-to-zero. Jackson tied his career-high with five passing touchdowns in a Week 7 "Monday Night Football" win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ken Stabler, 15-5-1

Win percentage: .738

Stats: 184.6 passing yards per game, 30 passing TDs, 24 INTs

Under center during the Raiders' dynasty, Stabler stepped up when the lights were the brightest, especially on "Monday Night Football."

Facing the New Orleans Saints in December 1979, Stabler led what was the franchise's largest comeback victory at the time. The Raiders faced a 35-14 deficit with 8:36 remaining in the third quarter. Stabler responded by delivering three of the next four touchdowns to steal a road win.

Joe Montana, 22-8

Win percentage: .733

Stats: 255 passing yards per game, 53 passing TDs, 24 INTs, four rushing TDs

"Joe Cool" lived up to his nickname in primetime, winning four Super Bowls during his Pro Football Hall of Fame career.

Montana's second-best passing yard game came on Monday night in December 1989 when he threw for 458 yards with three touchdowns in a win over the Rams. Montana also had a memorable performance against the Cleveland Browns in a November 1987 "Sunday Night Football" victory. He tossed four touchdowns along with 342 yards.

ESPN Research contributed to this story.