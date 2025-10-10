Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart viewed the New York Giants' 34-17 win over the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium as a statement.

It snapped an eight-game losing streak in the NFC East and was the Giants' first win over a defending Super Bowl champion since beating the Denver Broncos in Week 15 of the 1998 season. Message received.

"Yeah, I mean, it absolutely is [a statement] because you have to have a lot of respect for that team. They just came off winning the Super Bowl. Top team in the league," Dart said after throwing and running for a touchdown in his second win in three starts. "Quite honestly, nobody really expected us to put up a performance like this. As a locker room, as teammates, we felt confident. We just try to play hard for each other. We're not trying to make statements. We're just trying to play for each other and win games. We want to find an identity. I felt like we did a good job of putting that a little bit together tonight."

The Giants (2-4) followed the lead of Dart and fellow rookie Cam Skattebo. Dart went 17-of-25 passing for 195 yards and rushed for 58 yards on 13 carries. He became just the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era to rush for at least 50 yards in each of his first three starts, joining Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts.

Skattebo had three rushing touchdowns and finished with 98 yards on 19 carries.

Dart was among several Giants players who mentioned the recent negativity surrounding the team. Defensive captain Brian Burns said it has been impossible to ignore.

The Giants were more than a touchdown underdog heading into Thursday night's contest. They hadn't won an NFC East game since the 2023 season finale and were coming off a disappointing loss to the Saints.

This group wants to change the narrative. It's something Dart and Skattebo have discussed.

"I just think there's, at times, some negativity that's surrounding here," Dart said. "For us, some of the new guys that are coming here, we just got here, so we don't feel like we were involved in the past. We've got a lot of winners on this team, guys who come out every single day, work their ass off to put on a good showing on Sundays.

The Giants' Jaxson Dart, left, and Cam Skattebo helped lead the team to its first win over an NFC East opponent since the 2023 season. Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"I feel like we're just connected. We just had some games, times and moments, where it hasn't gone our way. We do feel like we're a really good team, we have really good players. We're just trying to win games. We're just trying to stay internal and stay connected each and every day."

Games like Thursday night's win can help alter the perception of the Giants, who went 3-14 last season. Performances like Thursday night go a long way in helping them accomplish this goal.

"One hundred percent," right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor said. "I think it shows the entire league what we're capable of."

The Giants had lost seven of the past eight against the Eagles, even if their last division win came over Philadelphia in Week 17 of the 2023 season.

Head coach Brian Daboll improved to just 5-16-1 against divisional opponents since taking over as head coach before the 2022 campaign. But he was simply happy with the win. Any win.

"Winning feels good," Daboll said. "A lot of coaches sleeping in their offices this week. I appreciate those guys. They put a lot into it, like they do every week. The players put a lot into it. We had a lot of walkthroughs. I'm just happy for those guys that put so much into it to try to get the outcome we all desire."

This season's Giants just seem to have a slightly different feel than previous iterations. It has been obvious since Dart was installed as the starter several weeks back and Skattebo's role has increased week by week. They have provided energy and new life. Dart has quickly become a leader, the heartbeat of the entire operation.

It's nothing that surprises Daboll, who was enamored with Dart during the draft process and ever since.

"I don't know. I've liked everything about Dart since we got him," Daboll said. "Again, it's not perfect. Not gonna be perfect, whatever it may be. But he's got toughness, I think he sees the field well, he's got athleticism, vision, leadership.

"But it's three games in, 2-1 as a starting quarterback. But a lot to work on. He'll be the first to tell you that. He's a leader."

The leader of a team that showed the rest of the NFL they are at least dangerous with him as the quarterback.