CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle will have an opportunity to make the most of his "buckle up'' message to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

Starting running back Chuba Hubbard will miss his second straight game with a calf injury, meaning Dowdle will get the start again, this time against his former team with the NFL's 32nd-ranked defense.

Dowdle rushed for 206 yards, tying Carolina's single-game record, in Sunday's come-from-behind win against the Miami Dolphins. Afterward, he said the Cowboys (2-2-1) had better "buckle up'' for him and Carolina's physical run game.

He double downed on that Wednesday, enjoying that Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer acknowledged his message.

"I know we're going to have to buckle up,'' Schottenheimer told reporters in Dallas. "We'll bring our seatbelts, Rico. We'll buckle up. Can't wait to see him though.''

Meanwhile, Dowdle will have to work behind an offensive line that doesn't included starting right guard Taylor Moton, who was ruled out with an elbow injury. He will be replaced by Yosh Nijman.

Coach Dave Canales said the hope is Moton misses only one game.

Carolina (2-3) might get wide receiver Jalen Coker (hamstring) and tight end Ja'Tavian Sanders (ankle) back. Coker missed the first five games and Sanders the past two.

Both will be game-time decisions.