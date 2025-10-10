Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- Rookie Shedeur Sanders will be the backup quarterback to starter Dillon Gabriel on Sunday in the Cleveland Browns' divisional road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Kevin Stefanski announced Friday.

Stefanski was initially noncommittal on whether Sanders, a fifth-round pick, or practice squad quarterback Bailey Zappe would back up Gabriel, a third-round pick, in the aftermath of Cleveland trading Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday. Sanders now finds himself in the backup role after beginning his NFL career as Cleveland's No. 4 quarterback.

"I'm always thinking about our players and what's best for our players," Stefanski said. "And I want to make sure when it comes to young football players, particularly at the quarterback position, that you are intentional about your decision-making, and that's really all it is. So, excited for all our guys."

Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, has spent the first five games of the season as the team's No. 3 and emergency quarterback who is inactive on game days. The 144th overall pick in this year's draft, Sanders got limited reps amid a crowded quarterback room during the summer. But he made the Browns' 53-man roster as Cleveland traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders and released Tyler Huntley. Through the first month of the season, Sanders split scout team reps with Gabriel and Zappe.

"I think the big thing there is all of us play our role throughout the week and on Sunday," Stefanski said. "And obviously that backup quarterback role is a little bit different. We're doing everything we can to support the starter, and then you have to be ready in a moment's notice. That's just the life of backup players at every position. And we've said that here, over the years, that you have to stay ready so you don't have to get ready. But again, that's our job as coaches, as players, to be ready when called upon."

Sanders on Thursday said that he sees a "light at the end of the tunnel" and that he's thankful for whatever role he is given.

"We're going to make sure we do everything we can to make sure Dillon's ready for the game," Sanders said. "Whatever that means. Each and every day, even when Joe was the starter, preparing the right way and be ready to know that you could get out there at any point in time. I'm overly confident within myself. I know when I first got here, I'm ready to play, but it's up to the coaches, and whatever decision they make then, I'm fine with."