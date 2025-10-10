Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- According to a source close to Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager will not appeal the $250,000 fine he received this week from the NFL for an obscene gesture made during the win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, Jones said he was going to have more conversations before making a final decision. The source said Jones is satisfied that fans across the NFL know how he feels about them and that the money will go to charity to help people in need.

Multiple videos were shared on social media of Jones quickly flashing his middle finger to fans below the owner's suite after Dak Prescott's fourth touchdown pass of the game that gave the Cowboys a 37-14 lead.

"That was unfortunate. That was kind of an exchange with our fans out in front of us. There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out in front, not Jets fans, Cowboys fans," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "The entire stadium was brimming with enthusiasm of Cowboys and certainly late in the game. That was inadvertent on my part because that was right after we made our last touchdown, and we were all excited about it.

"There wasn't any antagonistic issue or anything like that. I just put up the wrong show on the hand. That was inadvertently done. I'm not kidding. If you want to call it accidental, you can call it accidental. But it got straightened around pretty quick. I had a chance to look at it. It got straightened out pretty quick, but the intention was 'thumbs up,' and basically pointing at our fans because everybody was jumping up and down excited."

Last year, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was fined $300,000 for "unacceptable behavior," after he was caught on video throwing a drink in the direction of Jacksonville Jaguars fans. In 2009, former Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams was fined $250,000 for conduct detrimental to the league after making an obscene gesture while celebrating a win against the Buffalo Bills.