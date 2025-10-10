Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers defense will get a boost from at least two starters returning from injury for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns - and one more could be available, too.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who hasn't played since injuring his hamstring in the Week 1 win against the Jets, is off the injury report, as is pass rusher Alex Highsmith, who sprained his ankle in Week 2. Versatile defensive back Jalen Ramsey, who didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, is listed as questionable after fully practicing Friday. Ramsey's inclusion could be a significant factor in slowing a physical Browns offense that features rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, quarterback Dillon Gabriel and tight ends David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr.

Offensively, the Steelers are set to return running back Jaylen Warren, who is off the injury report after sitting out the Vikings game with knee soreness. He was inactive for the win after not feeling 100% during pregame warmups. The Steelers pass game, though, will be down a player with Calvin Austin III (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday's game.

Ramsey injured his hamstring against the Vikings prior to the bye week, but coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Ramsey's "aggressive" rehab could potentially make him available Sunday. Friday, Ramsey was coy when he was asked if he would play on Sunday.

"We'll see," he said with a hint of a grin.

Ramsey also said the team's schedule - playing Sunday against the Browns followed by a Thursday night game in Cincinnati -- could affect his availability on Sunday.

"Depends on who you ask," Ramsey said, and added, "I'm being real -- if y'all ask me, yeah. It matters."

Ramsey said that as a 10-year veteran, he had a little bit more input with the coaching staff about decisions involving his availability.

"Potentially," he said. "But they still - they the bosses, they the authority. So I have to listen to them just as much as they're open to hearing how I feel and listening to what I got to say. So we've been having good conversations, good dialogue about how things have been progressing, I would say."

Ramsey confirmed he participated in some team periods on Friday following two days of no practice earlier in the week.

Ramsey said he hurt his hamstring sometime during the Week 4 win against the Vikings in Ireland, and ironically, he celebrated a near-fumble recovery touchdown by faking an injury, hobbling into the end zone and then doing Justin Jefferson's signature "Griddy" dance.

Ramsey said his teammates didn't give him any grief over the coincidence of the celebration preceding an actual hamstring injury.

"Nah," he said, "what do you think somebody would say to me about that?"