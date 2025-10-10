Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders needs season-ending surgery on his left knee, executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday.

Sanders dealt with a knee issue for a good portion of training camp but played in the first four games, picking up 117 yards on 20 carries. He did not play last week and was not able to finish practice on Wednesday.

According to multiple sources, Sanders will undergo a chondral tissue graft surgery in which pieces of bone and cartilage were transplanted into the affected area to improve the joint function. Cornerback Trevon Diggs had the same surgery last January.

Sanders signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys as a free agent worth $1.337 million after spending the previous two seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

The Cowboys have relied on Javonte Williams as their main ball carrier with coach Brian Schottenheimer calling him the, "bellcow," this week. He has 447 yards and five touchdowns on 79 carries.

Rookie Jaydon Blue, who made his debut last week against the New York Jets, is the No. 2 running back. He had four carries for 7 yards against the Jets, but the Cowboys like his big-play potential.

The Cowboys also have Hunter Luepke, who can play some tailback on the 53-man roster, with Malik Davis on the practice squad. Rookie Phil Mafah (shoulder) is eligible to come off injured reserve but the team has not started his practice window.