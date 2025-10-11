Rich Eisen has praise for the Broncos after their Week 5 win over the Eagles. (2:04)

As the Denver Broncos ride a two-game winning streak, things just keep getting better for quarterback Bo Nix.

On Friday afternoon, Nix and his wife, Izzy Nix, announced they would be having their first child in a joint post on Instagram.

"Nix party of 3!!!" the caption reads.

The former standout Oregon quarterback and his wife married in July 2022. The two began dating at Auburn, where Nix spent three seasons before transferring to Eugene.

Nix has been a crucial factor in the Broncos offense this season. Through five games, Nix has thrown for 1,103 passing yards with eight touchdowns.

In Denver's Week 5 win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, he helped the Broncos post 18 fourth-quarter points, amassing 242 passing yards and a touchdown on the day.

The Broncos (3-2) will take on the winless New York Jets in Week 6.