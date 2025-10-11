Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Growing pains are expected as rookies transition into the NFL. But when those rookies play prominent roles, however, said growing pains become magnified.

The Miami Dolphins drafted defensive tackle Kenneth Grant and offensive guard Jonah Savaiinaea in the first and second rounds of this year's draft, respectively, in an attempt to get tougher in the trenches. Both players projected as Day 1 starters for a team that lacked both top-end talent and depth at their positions.

But both players have struggled through five games. As the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers in a pivotal game Sunday (1 p.m. E.T., CBS), Dolphins coaches must balance letting their rookies acclimate to the league with putting the best possible product on the field.

"I think there's an inherent assumption that there's things that they're going to have to work through," Dolphins coach McDaniel said. "I think those two individuals as human beings and competitors, they're made of the right stuff. Within that, there's a belief in those guys that they'll get through to the other side and feel extremely happy about their play, but it's going to be earned. ... That ultimately starts with me -- that you identify and address and develop. And in this business, you have to do that; no one's entitled to anything. So I think the collective scope of the locker room matches those of those top two rookies drafted.

"I think no one's, besides those two, thinking, 'well, we're not doing good enough because of our rookies.' Both units of people have to improve, as is the nature of all NFL seasons and one that we have no time to waste to do collectively immediately."

Savaiinaea has started all five games for Miami at left guard, the opposite side that he played at Arizona. His 86.8% pass block win rate ranks 60th among 66 qualified guards this season, while the three sacks he's allowed is tied for fourth among all guards. He's been better as a run blocker; his 72% run block win rate ranks 22nd of 61 qualified guards.

The rookie said there's "no excuses" for his play and that he's had time to work on his technique, dating back to OTAs and training camp. While he understands the need for him to improve, Savaiinaea said it hasn't shaken his confidence.

"It's up there ... nothing going to take my confidence away," he said. "I'm just getting started and along the way I will pick it up and do my best to protect the quarterback best as I can."

On the other side of the ball, Grant has played the second-most snaps of any defensive lineman outside of Zach Sieler but is yet to make the same impact that made him a force at Michigan.

Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire

He was considered a project as a pass rusher but has logged half a sack and a 1.8% pass rush win rate which ranks 94th of 97 qualified defensive linemen. Grant has also registered a 24.6% run stop win rate, which ranks 90th of 104 qualified defensive linemen.

"You got to give them time to mature and adjust the speed of the game," Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said. "The confidence issue is real, particularly in today's society because whether you try to avoid it or not, and I think with age it comes to a point where you just stay off of social media and things like that ... As much as you preach to them and talk to them about ignoring those things and just continue to put one foot in front of the other and staying levelheaded, that's hard.

"I've had this conversation with Kenny ... nobody puts more pressure on himself to go out there and perform than he does. And if we go off (Wednesday's) practice, I think maybe we finally said something that hit because it looked like he was just going out there playing free, not putting that pressure on himself when he has a little mistake and letting that compound throughout the game and we felt a little bit of that."

The plan for now is to continue to let Grant and Savaiinaea work through their early-season struggles -- but there's a limit to a coach's patience with their rookies.

McDaniel has previously spoken about avoiding "scar tissue" with rookies, by placing them into situations that set them up for failure. But as long as both players show promise, they'll continue to get opportunities.

"This league is about response, and you have to see how they respond and respond to them accordingly," McDaniel said.

"... There is a fine line, and I think you reach that when you identify an inability of a player to do something that you're asking them to do, or you don't see steadfast growth within those things that you're asking specifically."