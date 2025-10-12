Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- New Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco will have one of the NFL's best receivers as a target for his debut with the club.

All-Pro wideout Ja'Marr Chase is expected to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Chase was officially listed as questionable for this weekend's road contest after he suffered an illness on Thursday. He participated in the team's walkthrough on Friday morning before being sent home for the team's practice, coach Zac Taylor said.

However, Taylor never ruled out the possibility that Chase would be available to face the Packers.

"If he can play, he can play," Taylor told local reporters on Friday.

Last season, Chase was named to the Associated Press All-Pro team and won the receiving triple crown by leading all players in receiving yards, touchdowns and receptions.

This year, Chase ranks among the top 10 in receptions and receiving yards despite the absence of quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow has been on injured reserve since he suffered a turf toe injury in Week 2.

Flacco, who the Bengals acquired via trade with the Cleveland Browns this week, will be the third quarterback to throw to Chase this season. He replaces Jake Browning, who started each of the team's last three losses in Burrow's absence.

In his first comments since the trade, Flacco said it was exciting to watch Chase and fellow Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. And as Cincinnati's new starting quarterback, it's his job to get them the ball.

"Those guys are two of the best in the world at what they do," Flacco said. "If you can't throw to them and get on the same page as them, then you are in trouble."