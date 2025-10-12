Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Arizona Cardinals tight end Travis Vokolek was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts after suffering a neck injury on a kickoff return early in the first quarter.

The play, which happened with 11:01 let in the first quarter, was a touchback. Replays show Vokolek going down after getting pushed by Colts linebacker Segun Olubi.

Vokolek was immobilized on a stretcher, with both arms strapped down, and then carted off the field. Vokolek, 27, did not appear to move much, if at all, as he was carted off the field.

Vokolek was the Cardinals' third-string tight end and had a role on special teams. He played in four of Arizona's first five games and does not have a catch this season.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 and was signed to Arizona's active roster that December.