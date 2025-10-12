Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- The San Francisco 49ers took another significant injury hit Sunday when linebacker Fred Warner departed in the first quarter with a right ankle injury.

The 49ers almost immediately ruled out a possible return for Warner after he was taken to the locker room via cart.

Warner injured his ankle with just under eight minutes left in the first quarter. On first-and-10 at Tampa Bay's 36, running back Rachaad White ran off left tackle for a gain of 10 yards. Warner seemed to corral White but as he attempted to take him down, Niners safety Ji'Ayir Brown rolled into the back of Warner's right ankle.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner was carted off with an injury to his right ankle in the first quarter of Sunday's game. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Brown reacted quickly, knowing that Warner might be seriously hurt and teammates quickly put their hands on their heads and dropped to a knee as they watched San Francisco's medical staff surround Warner.

Within two minutes, a cart came on the field for Warner. His right foot and ankle were placed in an air cast to stabilize it as teammates wished him well before heading to the locker room.

The injury to Warner is the latest in a growing list to key 49ers. San Francisco lost defensive end Nick Bosa to a season-ending torn right ACL in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals and the Niners have played chunks or all of the season without tight end George Kittle (hamstring), quarterback Brock Purdy (toe), receivers Ricky Pearsall (knee), Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ankle, ribs, shoulder).

Warner has been the leader of San Francisco's defense since his arrival in 2018 and was positioned to break Hall of Fame linebacker Patrick Willis' franchise record for tackles in a career Sunday before the injury. He needed five tackles to reach that mark.

Tatum Bethune, a 2024 seventh-round pick, replaced Warner at middle linebacker.