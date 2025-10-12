Ryan Fitzgerald hits a 33-yard field goal as time expires to seal the win for the Panthers over the Cowboys. (0:17)

Open Extended Reactions

Close victories were the theme across the NFL in Week 7, resulting in plenty of petty posts.

The Carolina Panthers beat the Dallas Cowboys 30-27 after a last-second 33-yard field goal from kicker Ryan Fitzgerald.

The three points capped off a 15-play, 71-yard drive from Carolina, which is 3-3 through its first six games for the first time since 2021, according to ESPN Research. Panthers running back Rico Dowdle accounted for 239 yards and one touchdown, while quarterback Bryce Young threw for 199 yards and three scores. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had 261 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Carolina's big victory came with a troll as simple as hanging a cowboy hat on a "W." The Panthers also highlighted Dowdle -- a former member of the Cowboys -- with a reference to a "Toy Story" film theme song: "You've Got a Friend in Me."

You got a friend in me pic.twitter.com/vFWJ7l6mhr — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 12, 2025

Here are the top NFL trolls from Week 7.

The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Miami Dolphins on the road in a wild ending. After Miami took a one-point lead with 47 seconds remaining, Los Angeles marched down the field with quarterback Justin Herbert connecting with wide receiver Ladd McConkey for 42 yards.

Four plays later, Cameron Dicker nailed a 33-yard field goal to win the game. Herbert threw for 234 yards and two scores, while Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had 205 passing yards and three interceptions.

The Chargers used a clip from "The Simpsons" to poke fun at the Dolphins. Homer Simpson -- in this case, Los Angeles -- teases a dolphin with a "W" before repeatedly pulling it away at the last second. At the end of the clip, he says: "Stupid dolphin."

The Los Angeles Rams earned their way back into the win column by taking down the Baltimore Ravens.

Los Angeles followed up a low-scoring first half with 14 points in the third quarter to head to victory. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford accounted for 181 yards and a score, while running back Kyren Williams ran for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Los Angeles' postgame troll came in the form of crab legs forming a "W" on a plate.

Cooked up a W. pic.twitter.com/1BU2f3x0PU — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 12, 2025

Coming off a bye week, the Pittsburgh Steelers secured their third straight win to advance to 4-1 -- their best five-game start since 2020.

The Steelers' defense allowed just 248 yards from the Cleveland Browns, who now have 17 or fewer points scored in 11 straight games dating back to last season, according to ESPN Research. Pittsburgh has won 22 straight home matchups against Cleveland.

The Steelers poked fun at the Browns' home stadium section for passionate fans called the Dawg Pound by posting a video of an individual dancing in a Snoopy costume.

Smells like updog 🐶 pic.twitter.com/1do87xLgnu — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 12, 2025

The Seattle Seahawks' defense shone on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the victory.

Seattle allowed just six points heading into the final frame while putting up 20 itself. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 295 yards and two scores, and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had eight receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence amassed 258 passing yards and two touchdowns himself.

Seattle has become known for its postgame comics. This week was no different, with Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams diving into a pool with Jacksonville mascot Jaxson de Ville inside it. Seattle also highlighted Smith-Njigba's game by turning a sign with "Jacksonville" into "Jaxonville."

take a dip, stay a W ✅ pic.twitter.com/YbkCTXd71m — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 12, 2025

The New England Patriots clinched their third straight win in a road matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw for 261 yards and three scores while also leading the team in rushing with 28 yards. The Saints offense garnered 296 yards and scored just one touchdown -- a rush by quarterback Taysom Hill.

New England's post-win caption included the popular Louisiana spelling of "go."

A Thursday night troll counts the same, and the New York Giants made sure to use theirs wisely.

The Giants defeated the Philadelphia Eagles behind a three-touchdown performance from running back Cam Skattebo. New York's defense also shut out Philadelphia in the second half in the massive win.

The Giants had multiple trolls after the game, including their own spin on the "Fly Eagles Fly" chant and a clip from NBC's "Saturday Night Live" where a golf ball hits a bird.

Bye Eagles Bye pic.twitter.com/p3YOxbYkwv — New York Giants (@Giants) October 10, 2025