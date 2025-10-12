Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- After Puka Nacua left the Los Angeles Rams' victory over the Baltimore Ravens with an ankle injury, coach Sean McVay said he doesn't have enough information to know if the wide receiver will play in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nacua sustained the injury during the second quarter while attempting to catch a pass in the end zone from quarterback Matthew Stafford. Nacua got up slowly after the play and started to walk off the field. After taking a few steps, Nacua went back to the ground and was checked out by the team's medical staff.

Nacua was helped off the field before heading to the locker room. He returned to the game early in the third quarter but did not have another target.

"Puka tried to be able to give it a go, just didn't feel good enough," McVay said. "I just don't know enough about really what's going on and how he's going to feel and how he's going to respond. He maybe could have really pressed through, but we were kind of more being smart than anything."

Nacua declined to speak to the media after the game. The Rams' 2023 fifth-round pick entered the game leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards. He had two catches for 28 yards before the injury.

"You're worried about him to a certain extent, but it's still Puka Nacua at the end of the day and you know how tough he is," wide receiver Davante Adams said. "It's likely that he'll be able to come out of it. Obviously wasn't feeling amazing, but I'm sure with a little bit of time right now going into this next week, he'll have time to heal up and get back out there."

Stafford didn't know what was going on with Nacua's injury either, but said, "I know he's as tough as they come and was able to get back out there for some snaps, so we'll see. But just obviously a big part of our team and a big part of our offense, but I thought the other guys stepped up and did a nice job."