GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers with a pectoral injury, and defensive end Trey Hendrickson was later lost to a back injury.

With 14:09 left in the second quarter, Gesicki went to block Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper on a run play. Cooper ran past Gesicki, and the tight end immediately clutched the left side of his chest.

He walked off the field and into the team's blue medical tent, where he was evaluated for a significant amount of time. He was eventually ruled out later in the quarter.

Hendrickson went to the locker room with a member of the team's training staff minutes before halftime. Initially, he was deemed questionable to return. But he was ruled out late in the third quarter with the Bengals trailing 10-7.

Hendrickson led the team with four sacks entering Sunday's game against the Packers. Last season, he led the NFL with 17.5 sacks and was named to the Associated Press All-Pro team.

Coming into the weekend, Gesicki had just eight catches for 61 yards in five games this season. Cincinnati's offense has struggled all season, since even before starting quarterback Joe Burrow was placed on injured reserve following a turf toe injury he suffered in Week 2.

Joe Flacco made his first start for the team after being acquired via trade from the Cleveland Browns earlier in the week. The change did not help the offense. Cincinnati gained just one first down on its first four drives.