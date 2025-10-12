Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After another game in which the Dallas Cowboys defense was exposed, head coach Brian Schottenheimer stood up for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

"Matt's a great coach," Schottenheimer said after the Cowboys' 30-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers. "I mean Matt's a great coach. He's been around. Everywhere he's ever been, he's had good defenses. It's not just Matt by himself. You know, Matt's trying. Players are trying. It's not a lack of effort. This is not that."

The Cowboys allowed 216 rushing yards, a season high, led by former Cowboy Rico Dowdle, who had 183 yards on 30 carries. It marked the fourth time the Cowboys have allowed at least 144 yards rushing this season.

For the fourth time this season, the Cowboys allowed at least 30 points. It was also the fourth game they recorded one or fewer sacks.

Compared to last year's defense, which finished ranked 28th in yards and allowed 468 points, the 2025 defense has given up more points (186 to 168) and yards (2,2470 to 2,139) through six games and have given up just six fewer rushing yards (859 to 853).

Schottenheimer was asked if the Cowboys have the players to play Eberflus' system.

"Yeah, absolutely. No question about it," Schottenheimer said. "We gotta coach better. We gotta play better."

If it's not the players, then do the players believe in the system?

"That's a bigger question. I would think so. I would hope so," Schottenheimer said. "What are we six games in? Is that right? Six games in? Yeah, I would think so. You know, we plugged one hole in the passing game a couple weeks ago, right. Certainly, we've shown the ability to run the football. We've shown the ability to stop the run. But there's a consistency that's not showing up. We gotta be better. And it starts with me. It starts with the coaching staff to put these guys in the right position."

Asked if there are changes needed for the scheme, safety Juanyeh Thomas said, "That's an in-house thing. I'm going to let Flus do that. That is not my job to say who's wrong or right. So, I'm going to let him handle that."

According to ESPN Research, the Cowboys are the seventh team in the Super Bowl era to score 175 or more points and allow 175 or more points in the first six games of a season. Only the 2021 Kansas City Chiefs made the playoffs, losing in the AFC Championship Game to the Cincinnati Bengals.

None of the six remaining teams finished better than 8-8.

The Cowboys are 2-3-1, heading into next week's matchup against the Washington Commanders.

On Sunday, the Panthers were able to hold on to the ball for the final 6 minutes, 7 seconds before kicking the game-winning field goal as time expired. They entered Sunday with the 24th-ranked offense in points (20.4 per game and 21st in yards at 310.5). They equaled season highs in points, first downs (27) and yards per play (6.4) and had the second-most yards.

"It's a little bit of everything," defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. "We all watched the same game. It's a little of everything. Communication. Missed tackles. Got to play more physical. Got to set edges. Got to knock the line of scrimmage back. It's a little bit of everything."