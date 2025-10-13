Open Extended Reactions

Ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 6 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Travis Hunter embarked on a life-changing event.

Hours before the Jaguars' Sunday afternoon game, Hunter was baptized at Celebration Church in Jacksonville, Florida.

The two-way star rookie, who plays wide receiver and defensive back, said he has been planning on taking part in the event for some time.

"It's Sunday. It's God's day. I've been planning to go get baptized for a minute. I changed my life over to become a better man," Hunter said.

Hunter, 22, has had religious influences in his life such as Deion Sanders, who coached him during his entire college career at Jackson State and Colorado. Hunter added that he's excited and ready for the next part of his life.

"It means a lot. I'm becoming a better man and leaving my old self and starting a new chapter," Hunter said.

After getting baptized, Hunter suited up for the Jaguars and snagged four receptions for 15 receiving yards on offense and also had two tackles in the 20-12 loss to the Seahawks.

Hunter, Jacksonville's first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, has 20 receptions and 197 receiving yards this season.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.