JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars were a sloppy mess in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium.

Ten penalties (including one that wiped out a touchdown), seven sacks and 27 pressures allowed, a missed field goal, a missed PAT, and three drops. All of that prompted head coach Liam Coen to call his team an "undisciplined operation at the moment" after the game.

Apart from the Week 5 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, they're the same missteps the Jaguars have made all season.

"I thought it was a very honest locker room in there in terms of understanding that we will not beat good quality teams like this, whether you're home, on the road, in London, on the West Coast," Coen said. "Doesn't matter, if we continue to hurt ourselves and have these self-inflicted wounds.

"That ultimately is on me."

The Jaguars have had at least nine accepted penalties in four of their six games -- including a season-high 12 against San Francisco in Week 4. Seven of the 10 against Seattle came against the offense, which included an offside call on receiver Travis Hunter that wiped out a 54-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr., with the other three coming on special teams.

Even worse were the 27 pressures allowed, which are the most against a quarterback since Patrick Mahomes was pressured 28 times in Week 9 in 2022 by the Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars offensive line was missing center Robert Hainsey because of a hamstring injury, but that doesn't excuse allowing seven sacks -- the most in Lawrence's five-year career.

Lawrence bears responsibility for some of the sacks as well.

"It's probably a combination of some good players on their side in beating us ... And then whether we're being able to progress or not, being able to get back to other throws," Coen said. "Maybe didn't feel like he had enough time in some ways."

Kicker Cam Little missed the first PAT of his college or NFL career -- he had made 169 in a row until the first-quarter miss -- and also missed a 50-yard field goal.

And the worst of the team's three drops came on a fourth-quarter third down by Thomas on a ball that was right in front of his face.

"I feel like I have been doing better the past couple of games, until I had the one that I feel like I could have had," Thomas said. "I am going to keep pushing and keep working hard, keeping coming back each and every week, pushing and trying to be the best I can be each and every down."

The Jaguars have been winning games despite the miscues, in large part because the defense has forced a league-high 14 turnovers. However, they didn't force one against the Seahawks and also gave up a pair of 61-yard pass plays, including a touchdown to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

"That's our life blood," cornerback Jourdan Lewis said. "We need turnovers. We need turnovers to win games. I honestly feel like we could have got a few turnovers and gave the football back to the offense in advantageous positions. That didn't happen."

However, Coen said the team is in an advantageous position this week. They're leaving Monday for London and that will give them a chance to close ranks, avoid outside distractions, and concentrate on trying to end the self-inflicted mistakes that cost them the game against Seattle.

"It's got to get fixed," Coen said. "It's a great opportunity this week to get it fixed, right? We're going on the road. We're flying to another country. Being together as a group, looking ourselves in the mirror and try to figure out from an operation and habit standpoint what is standing in our way. Because right now, it's us."