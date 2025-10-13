Stephen A. Smith understands Kellen Moore's departure was tough for the Eagles' offense, but notes that Jalen Hurts must play better amid a losing streak. (1:49)

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles veteran edge rusher Za'Darius Smith announced his retirement on social media Monday.

Smith informed the team of his decision Monday morning, a league source said, marking a sudden departure for a productive player at a position of need for Philadelphia.

"I knew this day would come -- but now that it's here, l'm feeling so many emotions I never expected," he wrote on Instagram.

"Who would've thought that a kid from Greenville, AL, with just one year of high school football experience, would go on to play professional football in the NFL for 11 incredible years!... As I step into the newest season of my life, please know this game has meant the world to me. The lessons learned on and off the field will stay with me forever."

The Eagles came into the season with question marks at edge rusher following the departures of Brandon Graham (retirement) and Josh Sweat (free agency). The position took a further hit when Nolan Smith Jr. was placed on injured reserve in late September with a triceps injury. Ogbo Okoronkwo was also placed on IR with a triceps injury after their Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Philadelphia signed Za'Darius Smith to a one-year, $4.25 million contract following its Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He made an instant impact, posting 1.5 sacks, 3 QB hits and two tackles for loss over five games.

Smith was in line to hit some lucrative incentives. According to a copy of the contract obtained by ESPN, he'd receive an additional $250,000 for five sacks, $500,000 if he reached seven sacks and $1 million for nine, with escalators going all the way up to $2.5 million if he reached 15 sacks or more.

"I'm cool with what I got and what I'm going to earn as far as incentives," Smith said in early September. "I'm happy where I'm at, man, and where I am at in life; it's really not all about the money. I've made a lot of money, had four-five contracts. Just ready to play some football, that's it."

He finishes his career with 70.5 sacks, 176 QB hits and 87 tackles for loss in 145 games for the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Eagles.

Nolan Smith is expected back after the Eagles' Week 9 bye. Two veteran players the team signed to one-year contracts this offseason, Joshua Uche and Azeez Ojulari, will likely step into bigger roles alongside starter Jalyx Hunt.