Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki will be out for the foreseeable future following a pectoral injury he suffered in the loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

On Monday, coach Zac Taylor told reporters in Cincinnati that more information is being gathered regarding the injury's severity, which will set the timetable. But he will "for sure" be unavailable for Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"It's going to be a while," Taylor said. "We'll just see what that means."

Gesicki, along with the rest of the offense, has been limited in production in the wake of Joe Burrow's turf toe injury that placed him on injured reserve. In six games this season, Gesicki has just eight catches for 61 yards and no touchdowns.

In other injury news, Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is considered day-to-day with a back injury that kept him out of the second half of the 27-18 loss to the Packers. Cincinnati tight end Tanner Hudson, who caught a touchdown against the Packers, is currently in concussion protocol.

Cincinnati (2-4) is looking for its first win since Burrow was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 3