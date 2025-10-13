Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Heading into this week's bye, coach John Harbaugh says he remains confident in the Baltimore Ravens' ability to reach the postseason despite a troubling 1-5 start and some challenging odds.

Since the NFL's first postseason in 1933, only 1% of teams to start 1-5 or worst have rebounded to make the playoffs. The four teams who have done so are the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals, 2015 Kansas City Chiefs, 2018 Indianapolis Colts and 2020 Washington Football Team.

"Our focus going forward and what we can accomplish for the next 11 games and try to earn our way into the playoffs, which obviously as it was pointed out [Sunday] night has not been done very often with the record we have," Harbaugh said Monday. "But we still believe we can do it."

Some of the Ravens' struggles can be attributed to widespread injuries and the high level of opponents. According to ESPN Analytics, Baltimore had the toughest strength of schedule in the first six weeks, losing to the Buffalo Bills (4-1), Detroit Lions (4-2), Kansas City Chiefs (3-3), Houston Texans (2-3) and Los Angeles Rams (4-2).

The Ravens' strength of schedule for their final 11 weeks ranks 27th. Baltimore's chances of making the playoffs are 24.8%, according to ESPN Analytics.

"If I didn't think we had the talent or the ability or the work ethic or the care factor from everybody in the building, then I wouldn't be as optimistic as I am," Harbaugh said. "I'm not trying to stand up here and feed anybody any baloney or say things that aren't true or talk out of both sides of my mouth. I'm trying to be as honest and straightforward as I can about where we're at and what we need to do."

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has sat out the past two games because of a hamstring injury, is expected to return. Baltimore lost both games without the two-time NFL MVP, scoring a total of 13 points.

To get back into the playoff race, the Ravens need a healthy Jackson. Since Jackson became the starting quarterback midway through the 2018 season, the Ravens are 71-27 (.725) with him.

Asked how much Jackson's return can jump-start the Ravens psychologically, Harbaugh replied, "If I was on the couch with a psychiatrist right now, if I was spilling it, I would have to say I'm leaning really hard into that."

This has been unfamiliar territory for Harbaugh. In going 1-5, the Ravens tied the worst start in team history. The only other time it happened was 2015, when Baltimore finished 5-11.

Harbaugh was asked about Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti's reaction to the disappointing start.

"All I can tell you is -- just from my perspective -- is that he's been great," Harbaugh said. "Yes, I know he wants to win. We talk all the time, and he's turning over every rock, as well."