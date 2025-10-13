Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- One day after losing linebacker Fred Warner to a season-ending right ankle dislocation, the San Francisco 49ers got some positive injury news Monday as coach Kyle Shanahan said tight end George Kittle will return to practice this week.

Kittle, who has been on injured reserve since Week 2 because of a strained right hamstring, will begin his 21-day practice window this week with a chance to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.

Quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) and receiver Ricky Pearsall (right knee) also could return to practice this week, Shanahan said. After getting evaluated Wednesday, both will be day-to-day from there.

Kittle injured his hamstring in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 7. He left that game with 10:06 remaining in the second quarter, hobbling off the field after running a deep route during a play in which Purdy was sacked by Seahawks safety Julian Love. Kittle was soon ruled out for the game and placed on injured reserve that week.

The day after Kittle's injury, Shanahan announced that Purdy had injured his toe against Seattle. Purdy returned in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars but aggravated the injury and has missed the past two games. Mac Jones, who is also battling injuries, has filled in.

Pearsall also suffered his injury against the Jaguars, landing hard on his right knee while attempting a difficult catch down San Francisco's sideline.

Shanahan said Warner is scheduled to undergo ankle surgery Tuesday. The team hopes that after Warner fully rehabs the injury, he will return for the offseason program in the spring.