Open Extended Reactions

Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

In a social media post, Bell said, "I was blindsided by an off-field injury that was beyond my control, which put my football future in jeopardy.

"After consulting with medical experts and praying, I accept that continuing to play football would literally risk life and limb."

Bell, 24, was placed on the non-football injury list to open training camp. He last played in Week 2 of the 2024 season, when he suffered a season-ending hip injury.

Bell, a 2022 third-round draft pick, caught 41 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns in parts of three seasons with the Browns.