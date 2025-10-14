Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold, battling chronic kidney disease since a 2006 diagnosis for a rare genetic disorder, went public Tuesday with his need for a kidney transplant.

Mangold, 41, a member of the Jets' Ring of Honor, made his appeal on social media and via an announcement from the team.

"This isn't an easy message to share, but I want to be open about what's been happening with me and my health," Mangold said in his statement.

Mangold said he endured a "rough summer" and that he's currently undergoing dialysis.

"I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time," he said.

"Unfortunately, I do not have any family able to donate at this time, so this is why I'm reaching out to you, our NY Jets community. I am in need of a kidney donor with type O blood."

Former Jets center Nick Mangold, who played for the team from 2006 to 2016, said in a statement Tuesday that he is in need of a kidney transplant and made an appeal for a donor. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

If anyone is interested in becoming a donor, go to the website https://columbiasurgery.org/kidney-transplant and click the link I WANT TO DONATE MY KIDNEY. His full name is Nicholas Mangold and his birth date is Jan. 13, 1984.

"I am deeply grateful to anyone that would consider donating," he said, thanking his family for its support.

"This situation has reminded me how lucky I am to have such an amazing family, friends, and community behind me," Mangold added.

"While this has been a tough stretch, I'm staying positive and focused on the path ahead. I'm looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon. I'll see you all at MetLife Stadium very soon."

Mangold was a first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2006 and quickly became one of the most popular Jets of this generation. He endeared himself to teammates and fans with his blue-collar toughness and every-man personality.

He made seven Pro Bowls and was twice named a first-team All-Pro. Mangold played his entire career with the Jets, 2006 to 2016.