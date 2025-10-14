Former NFL offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. announced his retirement -- two years to the day after his wife suffered a miscarriage.

Leno announced his retirement at the same time at 2:46 p.m., the moment his wife, Jen, miscarried on Oct. 14, 2023. Leno was informed of the news while in Atlanta preparing for a game with the Washington Commanders against the Atlanta Falcons. He did not play.

Leno said the loss of Paitynn, their fourth daughter who was to be born that spring, had a devastating impact. He said on that day he knew he "was done with football."

"That day changed everything for me," Leno wrote in a post on Instagram. "It changed the way I see life, the way I carry myself and most of all, it changed what matters most to me."

Leno spent seven years with the Chicago Bears before being traded to Washington where he played his final three seasons. The Commanders released him in the 2024 offseason, shortly after general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn had taken over.

Chicago drafted Leno in the seventh round in the 2014 draft. He ended up starting 141 games at left tackle in his career.

Leno wrote a three-page letter thanking fans, teammates, coaches, family friends and God for his football journey and reiterated what the sport meant to him. He called his wife "my rock." And he mentioned his daughters Carsynn, Oaklynn and Jordynn, and he said being their dad is the "greatest role of my life."

Leno wrote that his priorities changed after the miscarriage.

"To our Angel, Paitynn - This moment is for you," Leno wrote. "Daddy loves you forever. I carry you with me every day."