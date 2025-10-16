Open Extended Reactions

It's one of the best times of the year. NFL trade winds are blowing, and we've already seen a number of players move in midseason deals. Most in-season trades involve a player on the bottom of an NFL roster moving for a swap of Day 3 picks, but we've also seen an interesting swap of starting cornerbacks in Greg Newsome II and Tyson Campbell, plus a starting quarterback switch teams in Joe Flacco (which was apparently enough to irk Mike Tomlin in his news conference on Monday).

After a handful of trades last week, though, there have been no notable swaps this week. I'm here to help. As general managers get on the phone and try to piece together deals, I've come up with 13 moves that make sense for both teams. I've aimed for realism over sheer entertainment. So while I'd love to dial up a bunch of superstars being shipped around for fun, the goal here is to find deals that could actually happen in real life before the trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Last year, the league was listening! In the 2024 version of this column, I started by suggesting the Chiefs send a fifth-round pick to the Titans for DeAndre Hopkins. Six days later, the Chiefs sent a fifth-round pick to the Titans for the legendary wide receiver. I also had the Steelers landing Mike Williams in a trade with the Jets, though they sent a fifth-rounder when I thought a seventh-rounder was a more realistic return. Not all of the moves came true -- I'm guessing the Panthers are happy they didn't send Bryce Young to the Dolphins -- but I bring those moves up as a sign that we're on the right track.

In this year's column, we have a legendary quarterback, a handful of former first-round picks and a first-team All-Pro on the move. Let's dig in.

Jump to an intriguing trade candidate:

Trey Hendrickson | Jaelan Phillips

Jakobi Meyers | Russell Wilson

Riq Woolen | Taysom Hill | Kyle Dugger

Chargers shore up their RB room

Chargers get: RB Jerome Ford, 2027 seventh-round pick

Browns get: 2027 sixth-round pick

The Chargers weren't expecting to need a running back after they added Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton this offseason, but plans change. Harris is out for the year with a torn Achilles, while Hampton is on injured reserve and sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury. The Chargers got a 124-yard game out of Kimani Vidal in last week's win over the Dolphins, but Vidal is a second-year pro the Chargers released at the end of training camp before adding him to the practice squad. Even if he is going to figure into the rotation, the 4-2 Chargers are going to want to add help in their backfield.

With Alvin Kamara reportedly preferring to stay in New Orleans, there's no high-profile veteran likely to be available right now. I thought about someone like Rico Dowdle, whose path to starting work might be squeezed once Chuba Hubbard returns, but the Panthers are 3-3 and in real contention for a potential playoff berth in the NFC. It might be logical to get peak value on a back coming off consecutive 200-plus-yard games from scrimmage, but Dowdle will have a meaningful role over the rest of the season.

That brings us to the Browns, who have turned to Quinshon Judkins as their starter and have no intentions of contending in 2025. Ford has become a passing-down back for Cleveland; while he played 31 offensive snaps in last week's loss to the Steelers, 29 of those snaps were on Dillon Gabriel dropbacks. The two exceptions were Ford's only two carries of the game.

Ford's due only $1.2 million over the rest of 2025, and he has averaged a respectable 4.4 yards per carry as a pro, often with dismal passing attacks. As a veteran back who can soak up meaningful touches now and complement Hampton after the rookie returns, Ford fits the sort of profile the Chargers would be looking to add via trade. The Browns would need to find another back to help absorb some of the pass-down workload behind Judkins, but the draft picks are worth more to Cleveland than guys who are going to help their 2025 roster.

Giants get an impact WR

Giants get: WR Jakobi Meyers, 2026 fourth-round pick, cash considerations

Raiders get: CB Deonte Banks, 2026 fifth-round pick

Meyers has been quiet for the Raiders this season. After a 98-yard day for Las Vegas in the opening-week win over the Patriots, Meyers has averaged just 46 yards per game since. The 28-year-old is in the final year of his three-year, $33 million deal, and while Meyers requested a trade in camp, the Raiders declined to deal their top wideout. This will likely be his last season in silver and black, and Vegas probably wouldn't mind moving the $7 million remaining on Meyers' deal in 2025 elsewhere.

The Raiders would have to eat some of that money to get this deal done, but let's say they pay $3 million as part of this trade and open up a spot in their lineup for second-round pick Jack Bech. In return, they would land the fourth cornerback off the board in the 2023 draft in Banks. Still only 24, Banks has the size (6-foot-2) and frame that Pete Carroll typically loves in his CBs, a position where the Raiders are hardly settled. Eric Stokes is on a one-year deal, while Kyu Blu Kelly has allowed a 122.5 rating in coverage, per Pro Football Reference.

The Giants clearly liked Banks enough to use a first-round pick on him, but he has never put things together in New York. The Giants stripped Banks of his starting job this season, rotating him with Cor'Dale Flott across from Paulson Adebo. And over the past few weeks, Banks was beaten on a double-move for a touchdown by the Chargers' Quentin Johnston in Week 4 and then committed a 25-yard pass interference penalty early in the Week 5 Saints game against Chris Olave. He has played just 10 defensive snaps over the past two weeks, seemingly falling out of the rotation at cornerback.

Banks is owed $3.9 million guaranteed over the next three years, so the Giants would shed some money as part of this deal, too. They would add a much-needed receiver for Jaxson Dart, who is down his top wideout with Malik Nabers out for the season. Darius Slayton is also battling a hamstring injury. Meyers is probably best in the slot, where the Giants prefer to use Wan'Dale Robinson, but he took the majority of his snaps out wide in 2024 and still managed a 1,027-yard campaign.

I'm not sure I would typically advocate for a 2-4 team to add a 28-year-old receiver about to enter free agency, but given how much the heads of the Giants organization have riding on Dart's success in 2025 for their own futures, this might be an exception.

Seahawks, Eagles swap corners

Eagles get: CB Riq Woolen, 2026 fifth-round pick

Seahawks get: CB Kelee Ringo, 2026 fourth-round pick

Let's swap frustrating cornerbacks. The Seahawks have seemingly fallen out of love with Woolen, who was benched for stretches in 2024 and got off to a rough start in 2025. The 6-foot-4 cornerback gave up a big gain to Ricky Pearsall and was out-jumped for the game-winning touchdown by Jake Tonges in Week 1. He has already committed six penalties in five games, including two flags for pass interference. In the final year of his deal, Woolen's likely going to be wearing another uniform in 2026.

He could wear an Eagles uniform in 2025, though. Philly desperately needs a third cornerback to play on the outside across from Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, and though Woolen has struggled to match what was a sterling performance as a rookie, he's going to offer more upside than just about anybody the Eagles can acquire at the deadline. The other corners on the market are going to be either similarly frustrating young prospects (Cam Taylor-Britt of the Bengals, Joshua Williams of the Chiefs) or replacement-level journeymen (Saints corner Isaac Yiadom or Commanders corner Noah Igbinoghene). Woolen is a shot worth taking and a potential project for Vic Fangio over the rest of the season.

The Seahawks would get some draft capital and their own developmental prospect in Ringo, who hasn't been able to regularly crack the starting lineup in Philadelphia. Ringo has one extra year of team control, and he would slot in as a reserve cornerback when star Devon Witherspoon is healthy. The Seahawks would also lock in some draft capital, which wouldn't be guaranteed if they let Woolen leave in free agency. They might see this move as addition by subtraction, frankly.

Lions land big-time pass rusher

Lions get: Edge Trey Hendrickson, 2026 fourth-round pick

Bengals get: 2026 second-round pick

Let's see the Lions make their all-in move. General manager Brad Holmes comes from Los Angeles, where the Rams sent second- and third-round picks to the Broncos to add Von Miller in 2021, paying extra to get Denver to eat virtually all of Miller's remaining salary. The eight-time Pro Bowler had four sacks and six knockdowns during the Rams' push to the Super Bowl. Holmes had already made his way to Detroit by the time that all happened, but I don't think he'll be naive to the impact of adding a second great pass rusher to a roster.

The Lions have one superstar up front in Aidan Hutchinson, but they've never really landed that second one. Alim McNeill has been a solid disruptor on the interior, but the defensive tackle is still recovering from a torn ACL and just returned to practice last week. Marcus Davenport is on injured reserve with a chest issue. Al-Quadin Muhammad has 4.5 sacks, but the well-traveled veteran had just 15 sacks in his first seven pro seasons -- and 2.5 of his sacks in 2025 were on plays where he was either unblocked or cleaned up as part of a coverage sack. Muhammad's a useful player, but I think the Lions could upgrade across from Hutchinson.

Furthermore, the Lions are dealing with a secondary that's already battered by injuries. Free agent addition D.J. Reed (hamstring) is on injured reserve, while Terrion Arnold narrowly avoided a multimonth shoulder injury. Arnold, a 2024 first-round pick, was struggling even before he went down hurt. One way to help that secondary is to have a more efficient pass rush, especially without needing to blitz.

If the Lions are ever going to make that all-in swing, this is the year. Holmes has more than $25 million in cap space and a bevy of players coming up for contracts after this season. Hutchinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, Sam LaPorta and Jack Campbell are all likely to sign extensions over the next 12 months, which will eat up significant cash and cap space. Trading for a player on a short-term contract such as Hendrickson is a luxury the Lions can afford now. It will be much more difficult in the years to come. And while Holmes and coach Dan Campbell are very careful about establishing a culture in Detroit, Campbell would have crossed paths with the talented defensive end when he and Hendrickson were both in New Orleans. This wouldn't be as risky as it seems.

I've pitched a Hendrickson to the Lions trade before, and it's come with more draft capital going to the Bengals. This wouldn't be as lucrative of a deal. Why? Timing. If the Lions were going to acquire Hendrickson during the offseason, it would have been as part of a move to sign the star pass rusher to an extension. Now, with Hendrickson in the final year of his deal, this would be a pure rental. The Bengals are closer to losing Hendrickson for nothing in free agency.

The Bengals have to be realistic about their chances of competing for a title without Joe Burrow, who is out indefinitely with a toe injury. They've lost four straight without their star quarterback and by an average of more than 21 points per contest. The Bengals have a three-game homestand against the Steelers, Jets and Bears to come before their Week 10 bye, but the chances that they'll hold on with Joe Flacco at quarterback well enough to stay in the playoff race by the time Burrow comes back are slim.

If they're going to lose Hendrickson this offseason, trading him now could lock in a second-round pick in the 2026 draft as opposed to landing a potential compensatory pick in 2027. It also saves the Bengals nearly $11 million in cash. And while I could be cynical and say that it's money the Bengals would be in position to pocket, that's real money the Bengals could push toward making the 2026 team better as opposed to wasting it on a 2025 team that's dead on arrival without Burrow at quarterback. And in a division where the Packers added Micah Parsons and promptly blew out the Lions, would Hendrickson shift the balance of power back toward Detroit?

Lions land another big-time pass rusher

Lions get: Edge Jaelan Phillips, 2026 seventh-round pick

Dolphins get: 2026 fourth-round pick

Sorry, I should have clarified: I'm arguing that the Lions should go all-in. This team experienced what it was like to lose Hutchinson and virtually every one of its other ambulatory pass rushers last season. Its secondary is battling injuries. No team has ever made it into January and complained that it had too many pass rushers. Detroit ranks 27th in quick pressure rate when it rushes four or fewer at the quarterback, per NFL Next Gen Stats. So the Lions could very comfortably stand to add two impactful pass rushers to their roster between now and the trade deadline.

Phillips' stats aren't overwhelming, as the 2021 first-round pick has just one sack and three knockdowns through five games, but there's a lot more to like under the hood. His 14.5% pressure rate and 6.8% quick pressure rate, both per Next Gen Stats, are well above league average for edge rushers with 100 or more snaps this season. Phillips' average pressure comes after just 2.6 seconds, the seventh-fastest rate among that cohort. He has battled a series of injuries, including an Achilles tear and a pair of ACL tears, but he has been healthy this season.

Adding Phillips would give defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard more depth at edge rusher and the ability to present some exotic looks and real problems for guards on passing downs. Watch the highlight of Ladd McConkey's 42-yard catch late in the fourth quarter against the Dolphins last week, and you'll see the 26-year-old immediately roast Mekhi Becton on the interior, blowing up the play. Justin Herbert does a great job of shrugging off Phillips to find McConkey, but creating pressure is the best indicator of future sacks. With Hutchinson and Hendrickson on the outside, Phillips would be a terrifying matchup for guards alongside McNeill.

It would hurt the Lions to trade multiple draft picks for Hendrickson and Phillips on short-term contracts, but they would likely be in position to recoup some of those selections later on. Given the amount of money they'll need to spend over the next 12 months to keep their young talent around on new contracts, it would be a surprise if the Lions were heavy spenders in free agency this upcoming offseason. Hendrickson and Phillips should both be in position to garner Detroit compensatory picks in the 2027 draft. Those picks won't make the trade free, but if the Lions send second- and fourth-round picks out in 2026 and get fourth- and seventh-rounders in 2026 to go with fourth- and fifth-round compensatory picks in 2027, that's not an arduous price to pay to add two talented pass rushers to a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

For the Dolphins, this would be about saving money and clearing up opportunities. Trading Phillips would save a sinking Miami team $8.8 million in cash and open up a starting role for second-year edge rusher Chop Robinson, who has been limited to 38% of the defensive snaps this season while playing behind Phillips and Bradley Chubb. Robinson was one of the best pass rushers in the game after he entered the lineup as a rookie; he needs to play.

The Dolphins are unlikely to sign Phillips after the season. They're also more likely to be active in free agency than the Lions, which could cause any potential compensatory pick for Phillips to be nullified. This would be a little less than what the 49ers sent the Commanders for Chase Young a couple of years ago -- another young, talented edge rusher with a significant injury history. It feels like a logical move for both sides.

Colts get QB insurance

Colts get: QB Russell Wilson

Giants get: 2026 seventh-round pick

Getting one former Giants quarterback has worked out well for the Colts, with Daniel Jones currently leading the NFL in QBR (79.7). Why not try to collect the whole set? In all seriousness, Indy needs a backup behind Jones, who has completed a full season as a starter without missing time with injuries just once in his seven-year pro career. Jones' sack rate is thankfully way down, but he's still taking hits on 13.3% of his snaps this season.

This was probably already a need before Anthony Richardson Sr. fractured his orbital bone in a freak pregame incident before Sunday's win over the Cardinals and was put on injured reserve. If Jones did go down, the next man up would be former Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard, who was taken in the sixth round of this year's draft. It's fun to think about GM Chris Ballard pulling out his old quarterback Rolodex and calling up Andrew Luck or Philip Rivers to come play for a playoff team, but the Colts don't want to be stuck turning to an untested rookie if Jones gets hurt.

Enter Wilson, who is clearly surplus to requirements in New York after being benched for Jaxson Dart. Wilson has made fill-in appearances twice over the past three weeks while Dart was being evaluated for injuries, but the Giants could easily turn that role over to Jameis Winston, who has been the third quarterback all season. Wilson didn't look great for most of his brief tenure in New York, but we did see him torch the Cowboys for 450 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2.

We've also seen Jones look much better after leaving the Giants to join the Colts (after a brief stop in Minnesota last season). I wouldn't expect the same sort of leap out of Wilson, but could he be a passable starter if the Colts need someone to step in? It wouldn't be expensive to find out: Indianapolis would be giving up only a seventh-round pick and would owe Wilson about $1.3 million over the remainder of 2025, which will likely be the 36-year-old's final season of professional football.

Steelers find more speed at WR

Steelers get: WR Rashid Shaheed, 2026 fifth-round pick

Saints get: 2026 fourth-round pick

The Steelers need another wideout across from DK Metcalf. Calvin Austin III averaged a middling 1.5 yards per route run this season before suffering a shoulder injury. Roman Wilson, the team's third-round pick in the 2024 draft, has two catches in six games across his first two pro campaigns. Ben Skowronek is an ideal fourth or fifth wideout given his work as a blocker and on special teams, but he has played 45 offensive snaps in five games.

Though Metcalf had an 80-yard touchdown on a long catch-and-run against the Vikings, the Steelers could use a burner who will threaten teams downfield, especially when they line up in their multi-tight-end sets and sell the run to set up play-action. Austin ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the combine, but he has just three catches on passes thrown 30 or more yards downfield in his first two-plus seasons as a pro. The Steelers are one of just two teams that haven't completed a single pass traveling 30 or more yards in the air this season, and Aaron Rodgers has attempted only one such throw through five games. (It was a duck to an open Metcalf, but Rodgers' arm has generally looked fine this season.)

Enter Shaheed, who is a free agent after the season. Since entering the league in 2022, the undrafted Weber State product has averaged 15.6 yards per reception, fourth best in the NFL over that span. He has also been a return man in the past, something the Steelers wouldn't mind adding after taking rookie Kaleb Johnson off kick returns in September. Shaheed will make $2.8 million over the remainder of 2025, a very reasonable price for what he brings to the table as a secondary option in the passing game.

The 1-5 Saints value Shaheed's impact downfield, but they've already invested a lot at wide receiver. Chris Olave is locked in as their No. 1, and they paid Brandin Cooks to play regular snaps in 2025. GM Mickey Loomis traded a fourth-round pick to the Broncos for Devaughn Vele, but the second-year pro has just four catches through five games. And though he battled a hip injury in September, Vele has played just 35% of the snaps over the past two weeks. The Saints also swapped late-round picks with the Patriots for Ja'Lynn Polk, hoping to get value on a 2024 second-round pick who looked impressive at Washington. Polk is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, but he's expected to be part of the wide receiver rotation in 2026.

The Saints have shipped out too much draft capital for a 1-5 team with no aspirations of contending. Getting some of that back in a Shaheed deal would make sense, and though they could potentially land a compensatory pick if Shaheed leaves in free agency, this is an organization that will likely be spending on the open market and canceling out compensatory picks next offseason. The Saints seem resistant to big moves of veterans like Alvin Kamara and/or Carl Granderson, but there's another one that might make sense ...

Hill rejoins Payton

Broncos get: TE Taysom Hill, 2028 seventh-round pick

Saints get: 2028 sixth-round pick

Let's reunite Hill with his biggest fan. Sean Payton's Broncos have plenty of playmakers, but they could always stand to add another threat on short yardage and in the red zone. Evan Engram has been a disappointment so far (137 yards), and though the Broncos have occasionally gotten Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins involved in the passing game, there's nobody in the league quite like Hill.

Back on the field after tearing his left ACL a year ago, Hill has seen a handful of snaps over the past two weeks, scoring a touchdown on a pin/pull sweep against the Patriots in Week 6. He's 35 years old and in the final year of the four-year, $40 million deal he signed with the organization in November 2021. The Saints are on the hook for $13.7 million in dead money in 2026 if they trade Hill now, but they're already expecting to eat that money once Hill's contract voids after the 2025 campaign. The Saints would save $2.8 million in cash by trading Hill.

And while Kellen Moore would obviously prefer to have a player with Hill's unique talents on the field, the Saints would add a little bit of extra draft capital in the process. Hill would get a chance to go play for a team with meaningful football ahead in the final days of his NFL career, and I suspect he wouldn't need too much lead time to learn their playbook.

A change-of-scenery gamble

Raiders get: OT Braxton Jones

Bears get: Edge Tyree Wilson

Let's make bets on two frustrating players. Jones entered the season with a potentially massive contract riding on his performance at left tackle for the Bears, but the Ben Johnson regime quickly soured on the player it inherited on Caleb Williams' blindside. Jones split time in practice at left tackle during preseason. Though he was the Week 1 starter, Jones didn't last long in the lineup. He was pulled in the first half against the Raiders in Week 4 and didn't play a single offensive snap against the Commanders on Sunday night.

Even mediocre young left tackles can be valuable, as Dan Moore Jr.'s free agent contract showed, but Jones' future is likely elsewhere. The Bears will go with Theo Benedet as their left tackle for now, and second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo is entrenched as Chicago's swing tackle and the next man up. Tackle depth is always nice to have, but the Bears could use help elsewhere.

Jones would step in at left tackle on an emergency basis for the Raiders, who are going to be without Kolton Miller for an extended period of time after he suffered a serious ankle injury in that loss to the Bears. Stone Forsythe has been at left tackle and allowed sacks and quick pressures in each of his first two games. He's not a viable solution. The Raiders have another option in third-rounder Charles Grant, but he is more of a developmental player and hasn't played a single offensive snap so far in 2025. It's unclear if the Raiders can or will actually trust him to protect Geno Smith, who needs more help up front.

Even a below-average left tackle like Jones would be a massive upgrade on what the Raiders are likely to run out over the next couple of months, and they could potentially land a compensatory pick if Jones leaves after the season. Adding what might be essentially a short-term tackle could seem odd for a team out of playoff contention in the AFC, but the Raiders just need to be able to reliably run their offense right now.

Las Vegas would simultaneously move on from another of their former disappointing first-round picks in Wilson, who simply hasn't developed into a starting-caliber player since being drafted with the seventh pick in 2023. Even after Malcolm Koonce missed all of the 2024 season with an ACL tear, the Antonio Pierce regime was willing to use Wilson on only 50% of the defensive snaps a year ago. Pete Carroll has him at 42% so far this season, with Wilson racking up two sacks and three quarterback knockdowns in six games.

With their pass rush managing just seven sacks through five games, the Bears need to add more help. Their expensively assembled edge rush duo of Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo has more roughing the passer penalties (two) than sacks (one) so far this season while playing starter workloads. Adding Wilson would be taking a swing on a dynamic prospect who just turned 25 in May. At the very least, Wilson might reduce the workload of the starters, helping to keep them fresh for passing downs. He's owed $4.2 million in guaranteed money next year and has a potential fifth-year option available in 2027, though it would take a dramatic turnaround for the Bears to pick up that year given Wilson's existing form.

Bills add more safety help

Bills get: S Jason Pinnock, 2027 seventh-round pick

49ers get: 2027 sixth-round pick

The Bills badly need help at safety. Cole Bishop and Taylor Rapp have struggled both in coverage and with tackling this season. The Bills aren't going to give up on Bishop, a second-round pick in last year's draft, but so many of the big plays they've struggled with this season have come in moments where Buffalo's safeties either missed tackles or weren't in position to even attempt one. Rapp was run over at the goal line by Tyler Allgeier on his 21-yard touchdown Monday night, while Bijan Robinson cut back against a Bishop tackle attempt for 22 yards and then ran through a Bishop tackle on the sideline for his 81-yard touchdown.

The safeties aren't the only problem in Buffalo, but they've definitely been a concern. And with Damar Hamlin on injured reserve, there isn't really any viable alternative for the Bills.

Safety has been an issue with a lot of competitive teams around the NFL this season. There just aren't many rosters with serious safety depth that could justify a trade. One of the few exceptions is a team that has injury issues just about everywhere besides safety right now. The 49ers started Pinnock in September, but that was always going to be a temporary solution. He fell out of the lineup altogether last week, with the Niners preferring Marques Sigle, Ji'Ayir Brown and the returning Malik Mustapha at safety to him.

Pinnock's not going to transform the Bills' defense, but he has been passable as a center fielder as a pro and would offer the Bills some depth. Bishop had to briefly leave the Falcons game, leading the Bills to turn to 34-year-old veteran Jordan Poyer for a handful of snaps. Poyer was once an essential part of Sean McDermott's defense, but those days have come and gone. The 49ers would add a little bit of draft capital with this deal, something they could use to address one of the eight or nine positions on their roster that have been riddled with injuries this season as part of another deal.

Texans also add more safety help

Texans get: S Kyle Dugger, cash considerations

Patriots get: RB Dameon Pierce

One of the few safeties who is very clearly available for trade is Dugger, who surprisingly was benched by the Patriots before the season. The only reason Dugger wasn't released was his $9.8 million base salary, which was already guaranteed before Week 1. The Patriots have used Dugger in a reserve role, but after playing one defensive snap in the win over the Bills, Mike Vrabel was forced to start Dugger with Jaylinn Hawkins injured on Sunday against the Saints. New Orleans promptly ran Chris Olave past the 2020 second-round pick for a 53-yard completion on the opening snap of the game, with Spencer Rattler's throw the only reason it wasn't a 75-yard touchdown. Not ideal.

Dugger's not that far removed from being a valuable player for Bill Belichick in New England, though, and while the 29-year-old's previously elite traits might have slipped after an ankle injury, there are just too many teams in need of help at safety. The Patriots would need to eat most of the $6.5 million remaining on Dugger's contract, but I'm not sure they really trust him to be on the field in games that matter unless it's absolutely necessary.

Nick Caserio was part of the team that drafted Dugger in the 2020 draft, and the Texans have been a reliable home for former Patriots players in the past. The Texans have a strong secondary, but they're thin at safety after releasing C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who made $7.3 million for his three games in Houston. Jimmie Ward's still recovering from offseason foot surgery, which has left M.J. Stewart as the starter by default.

With Dugger's salary a sunk cost, the Patriots would eat about $5 million of what's left on his contract for 2025 as part of this deal, making Dugger a palatable backup behind Stewart for the Texans. In return, the Patriots would land running back depth in Pierce, who ran for 939 yards as a rookie before falling down the depth chart with DeMeco Ryans' arrival. Pierce has played just 23 offensive snaps this season and would be the replacement for Antonio Gibson, who is out for the year with a torn ACL, as the third running back in New England.

Commanders shore up the CB corps

Commanders get: CB Cam Taylor-Britt

Bengals get: CB Noah Igbinoghene, 2026 seventh-round pick

The Bengals might want to be finished with Taylor-Britt, a 2022 second-round pick who hasn't lived up to expectations in Cincinnati. He has flashed at times during his pro career, with seven interceptions between the 2023 and 2024 campaigns, but he has been benched at different points in each of the past three seasons. In Week 4, Taylor-Britt lined up against Courtland Sutton in the second quarter and couldn't make a tackle on the veteran wideout, leading to a 22-yard gain. He didn't play a single snap in the second half. But then again, Taylor-Britt played 80% of the snaps two weeks later against the Packers, and though he allowed a 35-yard completion to Matthew Golden up the sideline, it came on a play where Taylor-Britt didn't do a bad job in coverage.

In the final year of his rookie deal, Taylor-Britt is owed $2.4 million. It would be a surprise if he returned to the Bengals next season, so this would be an opportunity to move somewhere with a meaningful track record of turning around frustrating careers. He would step in as a reserve cornerback on the outside for the Commanders, who are allowing more yards per dropback without pressure than any other team in the NFL.

Washington's secondary has been wildly disappointing all season, so it has been a surprise that the Commanders haven't been willing to turn to Igbinoghene, who did a solid job for them as their starting slot cornerback in 2024. Although the former Dolphins first-round pick played 26 snaps in Week 3 against the Raiders, Igbinoghene has been limited to 10 defensive snaps across Washington's five other games. With $780,000 left on his deal and free agency looming after the season, there's no real benefit to having the 25-year-old on the bottom of the roster if he's not going to play on defense, as Igbinoghene is only an occasional special-teamer.

Dan Quinn needs to consider making changes given how the likes of Marshon Lattimore and Mike Sainristil have played so far this season. Adding another cornerback with Taylor-Britt's coverage ability (when things go right) and feel for the football would give the Commanders another option if they do decide to sit one of their starters for any period of time. And adding Igbinoghene would give the Bengals a more reliable option in the slot, which would allow them to move Dax Hill back outside, where he would be most valuable in the long run.

Chargers roll the dice on the OL

Chargers get: OT/G Evan Neal, 2028 seventh-round pick

Giants get: 2028 sixth-round pick

Let's move one more disappointing first-round pick off the Giants' roster. Neal was a massive miss for Joe Schoen with the seventh pick of the 2022 draft. After struggling to stay healthy or play well during his first two years in the league, Neal lost his right tackle job to Jermaine Eluemunor and spent the first half of 2024 on the bench. The Giants moved Neal to guard this offseason, but after an unimpressive summer, he hasn't been active for a single game in 2025.

Neal's owed only $666,667 over the remainder of the season, so he wouldn't be an expensive option for a team that needs a backup offensive lineman, most likely at tackle. We're not that far removed from Neal looking like a potential franchise tackle at Alabama, and there should be teams with optimistic scouting reports on him from his college days willing to take something close to a free look at the 25-year-old.

Yes, 2028 picks might feel free right now, and if there's any team desperate for another option at tackle, it's the Chargers. Rashawn Slater's out for the year with a knee injury, Joe Alt is out indefinitely with a high ankle sprain, and swing tackle Trey Pipkins III missed the win over the Dolphins with a knee injury. Jamaree Salyer, whom the Jim Harbaugh administration seems to prefer at guard, was also sidelined for the Dolphins game.

In their win, the Chargers started Austin Deculus at left tackle and Bobby Hart at right tackle. Deculus started one game in three years with the Texans, who were desperate for linemen and still didn't get him in the lineup, while Hart hadn't played an offensive snap in an NFL game since 2022 before lining up and playing every single down for the Chargers on Sunday. This wasn't the plan for the Chargers, but it's tough to feel like they have enough protecting Justin Herbert. Neal's leaving New York after the year, so this would be a brief chance at auditioning for the Chargers -- and 30 other teams -- in advance of free agency in 2026.