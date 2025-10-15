Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Lions starting defensive tackle Alim McNeill is "freakin' playing" in Monday night's game against the Buccaneers, according to head coach Dan Campbell.

McNeill hasn't played since tearing the ACL in his right knee in December and, barring setbacks, will likely get eased back into the mix Monday after being out for so long.

"Everybody loves [McNeill] and they know what kind of teammate he is, but what kind of production he can bring to us in the run and pass game," Campbell said Wednesday during his weekly radio interview on 97.1 The Ticket.

The Lions officially started McNeill's 21-day practice window two weeks ago, and he has shined in those sessions. Widely considered one of Detroit's top defenders, McNeill is coming off the first major injury of his career.

In 2024, McNeill started in all 14 games he appeared in, finishing with 25 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He will look to pick up where he left off after Detroit's defense has given up at least 24 points in three of its first six games.

The Lions (4-2) are looking to bounce back after Sunday's 30-17 loss at Kansas City against the Chiefs.

"He's the type of guy who elevates the guys around him and he will elevate their level of play or their production with just him being out there, because he's gonna draw a little bit attention or they're gonna have to," Campbell said. "So listen, it's his first game back, so he'll have to shake off a couple of cobwebs. But after what I've seen, it won't take long.

"It's good to have him back. He's certainly one of our pieces. He's a pivotal piece to what we do here and he's gonna help us."