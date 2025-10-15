Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders placed receiver Noah Brown on injured reserve, four games after he initially injured his groin and robbing the offense of getting back another potential playmaker.

Brown suffered a groin injury in a Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers and appeared headed to a return last week when he practiced two days. But he did not practice Saturday ahead of Monday's game vs. the Chicago Bears.

Meanwhile, coach Dan Quinn said receiver Terry McLaurin, who has missed the past three games because of a right quad injury, will practice Wednesday during the team's jog-through. Quinn said they'd have a better assessment of him later this week ahead of Washington's game at Dallas Sunday.

Also, receiver Treylon Burks will visit Washington today, per source. He was a first-round pick by Tennessee in 2022 but was released by the team on Oct. 7. Burks fractured his collarbone on July 26; he suffered a torn ACL during the 2024 season.

With Brown, Washington opted not to place him on injured reserve earlier anticipating a return within four weeks.

"It wasn't a setback, it just didn't respond quite the way it needed to," Quinn said. "Hindsight is 20-20, but the main thing is to get him right."

Brown caught three passes for 36 yards in the first two games. In 11 games last season Brown caught 35 passes for 453 yards and one touchdown. He also drew six defensive pass interference penalties in 2024, ranking second in the NFL.