CINCINNATI -- The status of one of Cincinnati's top defenders remains in question ahead of a big AFC North showdown on Thursday.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who did not play the second half of Sunday's loss to Green Bay after injuring his hip, is officially listed as questionable for the Bengals' primetime home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hendrickson did not practice all week and was not present during the open portion of Tuesday night's practice inside Paycor Stadium.

The NFL's reigning sack leader, Hendrickson has four sacks in six games this season.

Regardless of whether Hendrickson plays, Cincinnati will get a boost on the defensive line as rookie edge rusher Shemar Stewart is set to return following a four-game absence. Stewart hasn't played since injuring his ankle in Week 2.

Earlier in the week, Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said he expected Stewart to receive significant playing time against the AFC North leaders.

"He's a gifted young man," Golden said. "If you are going to play an offense like Pittsburgh you need guys like that out there."

The Bengals (2-4) are trying to snap a four-game losing streak and stay in the hunt in an underwhelming AFC North. Cincinnati is actually second in the division behind Pittsburgh (4-1).

In other injury news, the Bengals will be without two tight ends on Thursday. Mike Gesicki was placed on injured reserve following a pectoral injury he suffered against the Packers and will miss a minimum of four games. Tanner Hudson is also out with a concussion.

Wide receiver Charlie Jones (ribs) and offensive guard Lucas Patrick (calf) are each listed as questionable. Patrick has been on injured reserve since Week 2.