How to watch MNF on ESPN: Bucs-Lions, Texans-Seahawks

Baker Mayfield is among the favorites to win NFL MVP entering Week 7's slate of games, according to ESPN Bet. The Tampa Bay quarterback looks to stay hot Monday night when he leads the Buccaneers (5-1) into "Motor City" to face Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (4-2). The only previous meeting between the two teams on "Monday Night Football" came in Week 4 in 1998. The Barry Sanders-led Lions defeated Tampa Bay 27-6.

The NFC clash is one of two "Monday Night Football" matchups this week. The other features C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans (2-3) hitting the road to face Sam Darnold and the resurgent Seattle Seahawks (4-2). Seattle is 4-1 all time against Houston, including wins in each of the past three meetings.

Check out key facts about the Week 7 "Monday Night Football" doubleheader below:

