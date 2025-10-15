NFL rookie QB's with the most passing touchdowns in a season

Open Extended Reactions

Jim Harbaugh has never been short of compliments for Justin Herbert. The Los Angeles Chargers coach has praised the quarterback's 6-foot-6 frame, his poise and his arm strength.

Harbaugh said working with Herbert, or "Hercules" as he has affectionately called him, is "like being around greatness every single day."

That greatness was on full display during the 2020 season.

After being selected by the Chargers with the sixth pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Herbert torched opposing defenses for 4,336 passing yards, 31 touchdowns through the air and 5 more on the ground.

Herbert was named the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and his 31 passing TDs remain the most by a player in his first season.

Here is a look at the most passing touchdowns by a rookie in NFL history:

31 - Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) in 2020

29 - Bo Nix (Denver Broncos) in 2024

27 - Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns) in 2018

26 - Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) in 2012

26 - Peyton Manning (Indianapolis Colts) in 1998

25 - Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) in 2024

24 - Daniel Jones (New York Giants) in 2019

23 - C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) in 2023

23 - Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) in 2016

23 - Andrew Luck (Indianapolis Colts) in 2012

