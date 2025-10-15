Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- George Pickens' start to his first season with the Dallas Cowboys has many wondering whether he would want to remain with the organization after 2025.

"I wouldn't mind it," Pickens said Wednesday. "The guys in the locker room are super cool. The energy is great. But, like I've said, I always want to showcase my talents, most definitely."

Pickens, acquired in a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers in May, is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Pickens has 32 catches for 525 yards, and he has scored six touchdowns over the past five games. His six touchdowns are a career high, and if he scores again Sunday against the Washington Commanders, he would become the first Dallas wideout to score a receiving touchdown in six straight games since Terrell Owens in 2007.

Pickens and Amari Cooper are the only Cowboys receivers to record at least 500 receiving yards and six touchdowns in their first six games with the Cowboys.

Asked whether the looming contract situation makes him nervous, Pickens said, "I probably wouldn't say all that because I'm definitely in the middle of the season, so I'm not fully, fully thinking about it. I kind of just want to keep going and see how far we can get as far as the playoffs and things like that."

Cowboys Pro Bowl receiver CeeDee Lamb makes $34 million a year. Lamb has missed the past three games with a high left ankle sprain but is expected to return Sunday against the Commanders. He was listed as limited Wednesday.

Asked what he needs to see from Lamb in order for him to play Sunday, coach Brian Schottenheimer said, "Yeah, if he's breathing, I'd feel pretty good. ... Honestly. Nah, I mean CeeDee knows how to play football. If he runs around and catches a pass or two, I'm good."

Lamb's return, plus Pickens' productivity, should make the league's No. 1 offense in yards and No. 3 in points better.

"Way more dangerous, way more explosive, too, when you got other guys like CeeDee and [KaVontae Turpin] out there," Pickens said. "It's another component of explosiveness that you can't really describe."

Pickens, who turns 25 next March, figures to be one of the most sought-after receivers in free agency should he become available. The Cowboys also could look to use the franchise tag on him.

On Tuesday, owner and general manager Jerry Jones did not want to get into whether the team would like to open talks on a new contract with Pickens now, but he said he is pleased with how the trade has worked out.

"In every aspect of it, he's doing more than we did expect or that we could have expected," Jones said. "And what's really special is he's a real plus to have around the team. He's a real plus around his teammates. He's a great plus around those coaches, and the coaches really think highly of him. So he's not only doing it on the field, he's doing it as part of the team concept, and that's very important and, in his particular case, should be noted.

"You know, we'll weigh that. We knew full well that if things really went like we want them to go, that certainly we needed to think about having some room available if we were going to pay a second receiver at that level."