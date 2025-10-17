Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Wide receiver Jalen Coker will be active for the first time this season when the Carolina Panthers face the New York Jets on Sunday in the Meadowlands.

Coker missed the first six games with a hamstring injury. He was designated in August to replace Adam Thielen as the third starter behind Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette after the veteran was traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

"He had a great week,'' coach Dave Canales said of Coker on Friday.

Meanwhile, running back Chuba Hubbard, who on Wednesday said he would play this week, officially was cleared for the game after fully participating in Friday's practice.

Coach Dave Canales said the staff has decided who will start and get the most reps between Rico Dowdle and Hubbard but will not say publicly.

Dowdle had a two-game team-record 473 scrimmage yards over Weeks 5 and 6, wins against the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys. He was a full participant in practice all this week. Hubbard, who started the first four games, was limited Wednesday and Thursday.

"Both guys will help us,'' Canales said.

The Panthers (3-3) are trying to win a third straight game for the first time since the start of the 2021 season. They might have to do it without two starting offensive linemen. Right tackle Taylor Moton, who missed last week's game with an elbow injury, fully practiced Friday but is listed as questionable.

Guard Damien Lewis, who has a chest/shoulder injury, did not practice for the past couple of days. He will make the trip to New Jersey and is also listed as questionable.

The Jets are 0-6.