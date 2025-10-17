Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon was vague at best on Friday when addressing the health of his two biggest stars.

Both quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are dealing with injuries this week that could keep them out of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium.

When asked how Murray's foot injury, which kept him out of last weekend's game at the Indianapolis Colts, has been progressing this week, Gannon responded with: "Good. Good. He's doing well."

He was asked what he's looking for from Murray over the next couple of days to decide whether he could play, and Gannon said: "Same." Although it was unclear what he was referring to. And when Gannon was asked whether he envisions knowing Saturday night -- as he said he did last week -- or Sunday morning if Murray will play, Gannon answered with: "See how it goes."

The third-year head coach, whose team is off to a 2-4 start after losing its past four games, wasn't much clearer when it came to Harrison's status.

Harrison went down in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Colts with a concussion. He left the game and didn't return. He was wearing a yellow no-contact jersey at Thursday's practice. Gannon said Harrison was doing "good" and "working through the protocol."

When asked if Harrison would be a contact participant in Friday's practice, Gannon said: "Whatever the protocol says, that's what he'll do."

Gannon did announce that running back Emari Demercado, who left Sunday's game with an ankle injury would not play against the Packers and that first-round pick Walter Nolen III, who had his 21-day practice window opened this week after spending training camp and the first six weeks of the season on the PUP list, would not be activated for Sunday.