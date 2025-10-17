Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have ruled out tight end David Njoku for Sunday's home game against the Miami Dolphins because of a knee injury.

Njoku suffered the injury during last Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and did not practice this week. He ranks second on the team in receptions (23) and third in receiving yards (223). This will be the first game Njoku has missed this season.

Cleveland also listed these players as questionable: right tackle Jack Conklin (concussion), defensive tackles Mason Graham (knee) and Mike Hall Jr. (knee), wide receiver Gage Larvadain (concussion) and defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (hip).