NFL rookie QBs with the most passing touchdowns in a game

Open Extended Reactions

Most rookies take some time to get acclimated to the professional ranks. Some hit the ground running.

With more college teams running pro-style offenses, more quarterbacks are entering the NFL ready to dissect opposing defenses and put up eye-popping numbers. That was certainly the case with Jayden Daniels during his rookie season in 2024.

After winning the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and being selected by the Washington Commanders with the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Daniels had a rookie campaign for the record books.

Daniels was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month following his first four games in the league. He compiled an 82.1% completion rate during that span, the highest through four games in NFL history. Daniels went on to be named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Perhaps Daniels' most impressive performance last season came against the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. He threw for five touchdowns in a 36-33 come-from-behind win. The victory was part of a five-game winning streak that helped the Commanders seal their first playoff appearance since 2020 and eventually their first playoff win since the 2005 season.

Daniels' five-TD performance tied the record for the most passing touchdowns in a single game by a rookie in NFL history. Below is the list of players who have accomplished the feat:

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for scores, stats, schedules and more.