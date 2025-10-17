Which NFL rookie quarterbacks had the most wins in a season?

Open Extended Reactions

Dak Prescott was a steal in the 2016 NFL draft.

The former Mississippi State quarterback was selected in the fourth round by the Dallas Cowboys with the 135th overall pick. Prescott was the eighth quarterback off the board.

After four-time Pro Bowler Tony Romo suffered a back injury during the 2016 preseason, Prescott was thrust into the Cowboys' starting lineup. He responded by throwing 23 touchdowns against four interceptions and running for six more scores as a rookie.

Prescott led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record that season, earning a Pro Bowl selection and being named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones signed Prescott to two record contract extensions, including a four-year, $240 million deal in 2024 with $231 million guaranteed and a no-trade clause.

Prescott's 13 victories remain a record for a rookie starting quarterback. Prescott shares the mark with former Steeler Ben Roethlisberger. Below is a look at the NFL rookie starting quarterbacks with the most wins since the league began tracking starts in 1950:

13 - Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) in 2016

13 - Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) in 2004

12 - Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) in 2024

11 - Andrew Luck (Indianapolis Colts) in 2012

11 - Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) in 2012

11 - Joe Flacco (Baltimore Ravens) in 2008

11 - Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) in 2008

10 - Bo Nix (Denver Broncos) in 2024

10 - Mac Jones (New England Patriots) in 2021

10 - Kyle Orton (Chicago Bears) in 2005

