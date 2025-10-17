Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- One of the most notable things about Cincinnati's win on Thursday was who wasn't playing.

Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was a healthy scratch for the team's 33-31 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers that snapped a four-game losing streak. Over the course of the last two years, Taylor-Britt has had moments where he has been taken out of the lineup. Most recently, that occurred this year in the team's Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos.

But Thursday was an unprecedented development for the 2022 second-round pick. Despite the setback, Cincinnati is still hopeful that Taylor-Britt can turn the corner.

"I would love nothing more for him to respond and go on a great run here," Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden told reporters on Friday. "I enjoy being around Cam. I really want the best for him and I really hope that he has an opportunity here to really turn the page and come out of this thing really, really good here over the next half of the season."

Before this season, the former Nebraska standout had started in 38 of his 39 appearances as the team's outside cornerback. He also started in the team's season opener against the Cleveland Browns. In Week 2, he did not start but played in 90% of the team's defensive snaps. A hamstring injury kept him out of the next week's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

When he returned, it was clear his role was in jeopardy. He played just five snaps in the team's Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos, when he was benched after giving up a big play. Taylor-Britt had a blown coverage in Week 6 on a late play against the Green Bay Packers that allowed them to seal a victory. That led to what happened Thursday night.

After the game, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Taylor-Britt status was a matter of giving other players opportunities to play.

DJ Turner II continued to make the most of his snaps. He played a key role in forcing one interception before he ripped the ball away from Pittsburgh's DK Metcalf for another pick that Golden said was one of the best he's seen in his years in the league.

Cincinnati's first-year defensive coordinator lauded Turner and noted that he was in a similar situation as Taylor-Britt less than two months ago.

"He's changed his whole process," Golden said of Turner, who was drafted one year after Taylor-Britt. "He's engaged at an elite level right now. He's the same guy every day and it's the consistency that allows growth and he's not going backwards."

What has worked for Turner could also help Taylor-Britt regain playing time. On Monday, Taylor said that consistency on a weekly and daily basis can change the cornerback's standing.

"He's talented, high energy, wants to do right," Taylor said. "Just keep working at it."

Throughout his struggles this season, Taylor-Britt has never shied away from trying to prove why his stock was once so high. In 2023 and 2024, he had a combined seven interceptions, including two that were returned for touchdowns.

The 26-year-old did the same on Monday. Taylor-Britt answered questions in the locker room and acknowledged the need to keep working on improvement.

"I think that's part of being an NFL player regardless," he told reporters. "S---, you get sat down, you have to watch, come back, be better. You get the opportunity, and then take it on.