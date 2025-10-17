Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) returned to practice Friday but is doubtful to play in Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee/toe) were limited participants after being sidelined Wednesday and Thursday. Meyers is questionable to play.

"Jakobi got more than Brock did," coach Pete Carroll said. "[Meyers] bounced back pretty well, so we're very hopeful that he'll be available. Brock got his first workout here in a while. His workouts have been great during the week. I watched him when he was working with the trainers, and he's really doing good. So, we're really close on him."

Bowers practiced for the first time since Oct. 1. He has been sidelined for the past two weeks so that he could recover from a posterior cruciate ligament injury and a bone bruise in his left knee that he suffered in the Raiders' season-opening win over the New England Patriots, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bowers tried playing through the injury. However, his production declined since he was unable to play at full speed and create separation from defenders. He totaled 14 catches for 122 yards and 8.7 yards per catch from Weeks 2 to 4 before being shut down.

Carroll said Meyers was injured on a 16-yard reception in the fourth quarter of last week's 20-10 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Through six games in 2025, Meyers has totaled 29 catches for 329 yards. His numbers have dropped in recent weeks. He has averaged 33.7 yards per game in the past three games after averaging 76 in the first three weeks.

"A lot of it sometimes ends up being a by-product of the game," Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said. "... I don't look at it on a week-to-week basis. I look at it over the season. You know, he's obviously our wide receiver one. And I know everybody that faces us in coverage and in the attention that he commands, I think everybody else in the league knows that too."