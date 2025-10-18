Torry Holt joins "The Rich Eisen Show" and discusses why he believes Ja'Marr Chase is the NFL's best wide receiver, but Puka Nacua is also a top choice. (1:09)

CINCINNATI -- If there was ever a time for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to show why they were such valuable players, it was Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the Cincinnati Bengals needing a home win in prime time to inject hope into the season -- and with a new quarterback, no less -- it was up to the two dynamic wide receivers to lift a beleaguered offense.

Chase set a franchise record for most catches in a single game. Higgins got the better of an old rival and had a game-sealing reception. And it was a firm data point in favor of the massive contract extensions the two friends and teammates received this past offseason.

When the Bengals signed both to lucrative long-term extensions that totaled $276 million in value, it was an investment that they were the best way to build a winning team around quarterback Joe Burrow. With an injured Burrow watching on the sideline, that point was enhanced.

"It feels good, knowing that this is exactly what we preach about all the time," Chase said after the game. "This is the reason why other teams go grab [defensive backs] to stop us. This is all we breathe as a receiving corps. Today was the day."

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who was acquired via trade less than the two weeks ago, leaned on Chase and Higgins to stop Cincinnati's four-game losing streak. Chase finished with a franchise-best 16 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted 23 times.

Higgins had six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Both reeled in big catches on the team's final drive that was capped by kicker Evan McPherson's game-winning 36-yard field goal with seven seconds left. Chase got open despite being the center of attention all night. Higgins caught a 28-yarder against Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey, in a play reminiscent of their battle in Super Bowl LVI when Ramsey was with the Los Angeles Rams, before sliding inside the 5-yard line to all but ice the win.

"That's what they pay us the money for," Chase said. "At the end of the day, we've got to make a play and make a play for the team. That's why they've got us."

Entering the season, the potential each receiver had under Burrow was easy to envision. Chase led the NFL in receiving yards (1,708), receptions (127) and receiving touchdowns (17) last season. Higgins was also very productive in 12 games (73 catches, 911 yards and 10 receiving TDs).

But an added benefit was realized when the team traded for Flacco to jump start the offense following Burrow's turf toe injury he suffered in Week 2. For an 18-year vet trying to learn a new offense quickly, he leaned into the basics -- targeting Chase and Higgins as much as possible.

"If you can't get on the same page with those kind of guys, then you know, what are you doing?" said Flacco, who threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns in the win. "They're pretty special. You can kind of read their body language. They get open, so it's easier to throw to them."

The Steelers (4-2), like Chase referenced, loaded up on experienced cornerbacks to retool their secondary. Darius Slay and Ramsey were among the notable offseason additions aimed at slowing opponents' top receivers.

In a game Cincinnati (3-4) desperately needed following four straight losses, Chase and Higgins had the upper hand. And it showed a different type of strength in the AFC North.

The Bengals are often matched up against high-quality edge rushers, such as the ones Pittsburgh has, which places extraordinary pressure on Cincinnati's passing attack.

On Thursday night, that dynamic was flipped in a way the Bengals hoped when Chase and Higgins signed their respective contracts this offseason.

"The stress it causes the other team in terms of their coverage makes it a constant chess match," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "The entire game of who's-on-who, who's-doubling-who, where are the matchups?

"Same thing -- we deal with [Alex] Highsmith and [T.J.] Watt, and all their guys have to deal with our receivers. What's the plan there? They stepped up for us. And it was just fun to watch."