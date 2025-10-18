Mina Kimes discusses the importance of the Colts' defense ahead of the team's Week 7 matchup against the Chargers. (0:50)

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Indianapolis Colts have placed their top cornerback Charvarius Ward on injured reserve, sidelining him for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers and at least the next three contests.

Ward sustained his second concussion of the season after a violent collision with tight end Drew Ogletree during pregame warmups for the Colts' Week 6 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Ward was down for a sustained period before regaining his faculties and being helped off the field.

Losing Ward to IR further erodes a secondary that has been plagued by injuries since the preseason. The Colts lost rookie defensive backs Justin Walley and Hunter Wohler to season-ending injuries in the preseason and are still waiting for 2024 starter Jaylon Jones to return a hamstring injury that has had him on injured reserve since Week 1.

Slot cornerback Kenny Moore II is expected to make his return from an Achilles strain on Sunday, though it isn't clear how much he'll play after missing three weeks.