LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Chargers activated linebackers Khalil Mack and Denzel Perryman off of injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. The move clears the way for both to return to the field against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Mack injured his elbow in the Chargers' Week 2 win over the Raiders. He attempted a tackle in the first quarter, but his left hand got caught between Chargers linebacker Troy Dye and Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker, turning his elbow to an awkward position.

Perryman suffered an ankle injury in the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

With Perryman and Mack sidelined, the Chargers struggled defensively, particularly against the run, where both players thrive.

Since Week 3, the Chargers' first game without Perryman and Mack, they have allowed 579 yards rushing, the sixth-most in the NFL. Before Mack went on IR after Week 2, they allowed the ninth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL.

The Colts boast the league's leading rusher in running back Jonathan Taylor, who has 603 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns this season. He is the only running back averaging over 100 yards per game on the ground (100.5).