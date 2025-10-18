Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- A week of positivity about George Kittle's potential return to the San Francisco 49ers culminated in the tight end being activated from injured reserve Saturday.

Kittle and defensive tackle Kevin Givens were cleared to play in Sunday night's home game against the Atlanta Falcons. Coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Friday that would be the case when he said Kittle "is playing and Kevin most likely is."

Kittle missed the past five games after injuring his right hamstring in the second quarter of the Sept. 7 season opener against Seattle. Kittle said Thursday he "fully" tore the hamstring but since it didn't pull off the bone, he avoided a much longer recovery.

The 49ers had one roster spot open for Kittle or Givens from Friday when they placed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on IR with a calf issue. Warner going to IR opened the other required spot. Also Saturday, San Francisco promoted defensive end Trevis Gipson from the practice squad to the active roster and waived tight end Brayden Willis. Meanwhile, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj and receiver Malik Turner were elevated from the practice squad for this week.

On Friday, the 49ers ruled out receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee), quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) and defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring).