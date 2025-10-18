Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Texans wideout Christian Kirk has been ruled out against the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football" with a strained hamstring.

Kirk suffered the injury during practice this week. The starting slot receiver also missed games in Week 1 and Week 2 -- both losses -- with a hamstring injury.

Kirk returned against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- his former team -- in Week 3 and had three receptions for 25 yards. Overall, he has 10 catches for 109 receiving yards with no touchdowns this season.

Rookie wideout Jaylin Noel, who has five catches for 22 yards and a touchdown this season, is expected to replace Kirk in the slot.