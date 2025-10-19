Open Extended Reactions

The plane carrying the Green Bay Packers' players and coaches was delayed by more than five hours before leaving for Phoenix on Saturday in advance of Sunday's game at the Arizona Cardinals.

The Packers use two charter planes, and the one with the players and coaches had an issue, a source told ESPN. A new plane had to be brought to Green Bay from Detroit.

A source said the staff plane, which typically leaves first, departed on time at 1:15 p.m. CT. The second plane was scheduled to leave at 1:30 p.m. CT.

It's likely that the problem with the second plane was discovered too late to get the players and coaches on the first plane.

The plane carrying the players and coaches finally pushed back from the gate at 7:05 p.m. CT and was scheduled to land at 8:32 p.m. local time in Phoenix. That's 5 hours and 14 minutes later than it was expected to arrive.

Kickoff between the Packers and Cardinals is at 1:25 p.m. MT.