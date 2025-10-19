Open Extended Reactions

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to return to play after Arizona's bye week for its Monday night Nov. 3 game at the Dallas Cowboys, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Murray is listed as questionable on the injury report but is expected to miss his second straight game Sunday due to a foot injury, thrusting Jacoby Brissett into the starting role against the Green Bay Packers once again.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon was vague Friday when addressing the health of Murray and his status for Sunday's game.

Last week, in a 31-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Brissett completed 27 of 44 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Meanwhile, Packers running back Josh Jacobs is a "true game-time decision" for Sunday's game due to an illness and calf injury, a source told Schefter.

If Jacobs is unable to play, running back Emanuel Wilson would be the expected starter.