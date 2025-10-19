Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee/toe) and tight end Brock Bowers (knee) are inactive Sunday against the Chiefs, leaving Las Vegas without its top two pass catchers as it attempts to end a seven-game losing streak against AFC West opponents.

Meyers, who had been listed as questionable, was on the field ahead of kickoff, running routes and catching passes.

Bowers practiced Friday for the first time since Oct. 1. He has been sidelined for the past two weeks while recovering from a posterior cruciate ligament injury and a bone bruise in his left knee that he suffered in the Raiders' season-opening win over the New England Patriots, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Earlier in the week, Raiders coach Pete Carroll alluded to the possibility of Bowers sitting to get additional rest with the bye week approaching. He had been listed as doubtful.

Carroll said Meyers was injured on a 16-yard reception in the fourth quarter of last week's 20-10 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Through six games in 2025, Meyers has totaled 29 catches for 329 yards. His numbers have dropped in recent weeks. He has 33.7 receiving yards per game in the past three games after averaging 76 in the first three.

Meyers' absence opens the door for rookies Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. to have a larger role on offense.

Third-year wideout Tre Tucker should be a focal point in the passing game as well. He is on the verge of having a career year, totaling 24 catches for 356 yards, and his four touchdowns is tied for seventh in the NFL.

With Bowers sidelined for the third straight week, Michael Mayer will once again be the Raiders' primary tight end. He had five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee, his first game back after missing two straight with a concussion.