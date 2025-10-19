Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields finally got benched.

After a dismal first half Sunday, Fields was replaced by backup Tyrod Taylor on the Jets' first offensive drive after halftime with New York trailing the Carolina Panthers 13-3.

It was coach Aaron Glenn's first public acknowledgement that Fields isn't working out as the starting quarterback.

Glenn had been steadfast in his support of Fields, whom the Jets signed to a two-year, $40 million contract in free agency, but his patience ran out after a brutal showing against the Panthers.

Fields, sacked nine times last week for -10 net yards passing, had vowed to be more aggressive with his decision-making. But nothing worked. He completed only 6 of 12 passes for 46 yards and was sacked three times. The Jets managed only six first downs and 97 total yards in the first half, bringing their touchdown drought to six quarters.

Taylor finished the game 10 of 22 passing for 126 yards and two interceptions as the Jets fell to the Panthers 13-6 to drop to 0-7 this season.

Glenn was criticized for not pulling Fields last week in a 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos. His rationale was that he didn't want to create a scenario where Fields is "looking over his shoulder."

Taylor started in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Fields was out that week with a concussion.