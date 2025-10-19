Davante Adams' third touchdown catch of the game comes on Matthew Stafford's fifth TD pass as the Rams increase their lead over the Jaguars. (0:25)

LONDON -- After watching a second consecutive game in which his team started slowly on offense, made numerous mistakes and committed double-digit penalties (including one that wiped out a touchdown), Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen knew exactly who to blame: himself.

"It's definitely frustrating, but just like everybody else in there, you've got to look inward first," he said after the Jaguars' 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. "Like, what am I doing as the head football coach that's not clear right now? How am I communicating these things? How am I and how are we practicing these things?

"That's what I've got to look at, right?"

He'll start doing that on Sunday night's nine-hour flight back to Jacksonville, Florida, and will continue throughout the bye week. Instead of feeling good about the team's 4-3 start -- which is a surprise based on preseason expectations -- Coen and the staff will be evaluating everything they're doing.

The 28-point loss to the Rams -- the worst since a 46-point defeat at the Detroit Lions in Week 11 last season -- has dampened the enthusiasm and momentum earned from the victories at San Francisco and over Kansas City on "Monday Night Football" in Weeks 4 and 5.

"I've got to look at the whole thing, ultimately, but not going to stand up here and blame these players," Coen said. "It starts with me."

The Jaguars committed 13 penalties for 119 yards -- including an illegal block by Jarrian Jones that wiped out Parker Washington's 61-yard punt return for a touchdown -- and had four drops (two by Brian Thomas Jr.). They managed only 20 yards in the first quarter and trailed 21-0 with 4:37 to play in the first half.

It didn't get much better after that.

In the Jaguars' final two drives of the first half and their first two of the second they missed a 50-yard field goal attempt and gave up the ball on downs three consecutive times.

"We have to start the games faster," said quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who completed 23-of-48 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown. "I can only speak on my perspective. Freshly off the game, there are some plays that I got to make early to get us going, and it's routine stuff.

"... You know, it's not like we didn't have a good plan or anything like that. Some self-inflicted wounds. If we can clean that up and just stay on schedule ... I think that's where you are seeing the slow starts and then we're getting behind, and then it's a good team like L.A. When you get down 14 points right away because you start slow and have some three and outs, it's tough sledding from there. We got to find a way to get back to starting the game faster, on schedule, and just play ball."

Liam Coen said he's "got to look at the whole thing" as the Jaguars enter their bye week after a woeful loss to the Rams in London. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coen did say the Jaguars would be evaluating personnel over the bye week and hinted that there could be lineup changes when they resume against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 2.

"We've got to look at the self-scout in all three phases," he said. "We've got to look at personnel in all three phases, how we're utilizing it, how we aren't utilizing it, and where do we need to use guys more, use guys less. It's all going to get evaluated."

The one positive from Sunday: Coen said earlier in the week that he needed to call more plays in which Travis Hunter was the primary option and that happened against the Rams. He had career highs in targets (14), receptions (eight) and receiving yards (101). He also scored his first career touchdown.

But it's hard for Coen to enjoy that after the team's second consecutive loss for similar reasons.

"Got to figure it out," he said. "Got a long flight home and some days off to do that."