EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was ruled out for the rest of the game after suffering an ankle injury late in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Young's last play was a sack in which New York's Jowon Briggs got a piece of the quarterback's ankle. Young went to the locker room and did not return.

The top pick of the 2023 draft had completed 15 of 25 attempts for 138 yards and a touchdown when the injury occurred.

The Panthers were leading 13-3 as they attempted to win their third straight game, something they hadn't done since the first three games of the 2021 season.